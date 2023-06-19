California officially recognizes Juneteenth as state holiday

The Sacramento Black Chamber president said she’s made it her mission to make sure that story of Juneteenth is told so that history doesn’t repeat itself.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The local celebrations for Juneteenth continued Monday night with the first ever joint Juneteenth event hosted by the Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce and the Hispanic Chamber.

“There were Mexican slaves as well that didn’t know that they were free. So if we can celebrate all of our ancestors together, it just makes for a better world,” said Azizza Davis Goines, Sacramento Black Chamber president.

ABC10's Chris Thomas is also a proud board member for the Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steingberg was on hand for the standing room only event in downtown Sacramento. Juneteenth is an annual holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

The name "Juneteenth" combines the words "June" and "nineteenth" to honor a historical date. It was originally recognized in Texas on June 19, 1866 before spreading to other states.

“I own a small graphic design studio in Woodland. Juneteenth has always been one of my favorite moments in history to celebrate. I’m from Texas not too far from Galveston, and so I was actually surprised to see it being celebrated in so many places outside of home,” said Elton McWashington, a graphic design studio owner.

Congress approved Juneteenth as a new federal holiday back in 2021. It was the first new federal holiday in nearly four decades.

"This year, California is recognizing Juneteenth as an official state holiday for the first time, because even as Juneteenth exposes our worst demons, it represents our better angels," said Governor Gavin Newsom. "Those who persisted and those who fought for true freedom, even in the face of unimaginable injustice and despair.”

Newsom said this year’s celebrations have even more meaning given the political climate.

“Even now, there are people in other states trying to rewrite American history, but this is history that we can’t ignore,” said Newsom.

The Sacramento Black Chamber president said she’s made it her mission to make sure that story is told so that history doesn’t repeat itself.

"We are all equal and we should all be treated as such. We’ve got a long ways to go to catch up, but we are well on our way. And I’m going to, until the day I can’t breathe anymore, keep working for that equity for all people,” said Davis Goines.

