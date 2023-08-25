'The biggest challenge is capital': California Women's Festival in Sacramento supports small businesses

California has the highest number of Hispanic and Asian American women-owned firms. California also has the fifth largest number of Black women owned businesses.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When it comes to entrepreneurship and business ownership, women remain underrepresented across the country. Of the 33 million small businesses, nearly 13 million of them are women-owned and most are run by white women, accounting for 82% nationwide.

According to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau, California has the highest number of Hispanic and Asian American women-owned firms. California also has the fifth largest number of businesses owned by Black women.

Despite slight growth overtime, women entrepreneurs and small business owners still face many challenges on the path to business success and economic independence.

The U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship released a report in July highlighting some of the obstacles women entrepreneurs and small business owners face. That includes:

Access to capital, and particularly to venture capital that could make a small business the next great American business

Childcare access and affordability

A gap in mentoring opportunities that could help women start their journey to entrepreneurship or advance their business interests.

Cyndee Paulson-Heer is the co-owner of The Journaling Studio in Sacramento. She offers hand-crafted journals and planners to the public. She says she became an entrepreneur to help make a positive change.

"I lived at a time where women barely had a voice," said Paulson-Heer. "For women, it is about us putting our voice into our work. My voice is in everyone of one of these covers and quotes in the journals."

Cyndee says women in business also struggle with "being taken seriously."

Kiki Magnuson, agrees. She owns a remote nutrition coaching program called "Living Well with Kiki." She says equitable access to marketing tools for women-owned small businesses can be tough, too.

"I've been told that I'm too young to have my own business," said Magnuson. "I do not get as much visibility as other companies that have bigger names, so it is an ongoing battle."

Dominique Birdsong owns Ziva Naseer who offers luxury handmade bags. She says women entrepreneurs, especially women of color, need more support to succeed long-term.

"The biggest challenge is capital and funding," said Birdsong. "Historically, the lack of funding has diminished the longevity of businesses owned by women of color. We may have funding in the beginning, but to grow, you have to have the inventory to grow, which takes funding and capital. I want to be here 100 years from now. Even if I'm physically not, I want my business to be here 100 years from now."

When it comes to addressing the challenges women entrepreneurs face, The U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship report recommends action in policy. That includes:

Make Permanent the Community Advantage Program: Senator Cardin (D-MD) has introduced legislation to codify the Community Advantage program for several Congresses. The Community Advantage Pilot Program was established by the SBA over ten years ago to address the credit gap in underserved communities and has become an important complement to the 7(a) program. The program utilizes mission-oriented lenders, including Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) and Certified Development Companies (CDCs), to make help fill capital gaps, as well as provide business support services and technical assistance. On July 19, 2023, the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee passed out of Committee a bill to codify the CA program. It is imperative for underserved entrepreneurs that this bill becomes law.

You can support women-owned businesses by going to the California Women's Festival Sunday, Aug. 26 at Cal Expo from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event celebrates sisterhood, women-owned businesses, entrepreneurship and more. It comes with more than 100 vendors, professionals and artisans, guest speakers, workshops and demonstrations.

