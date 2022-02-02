Black History Month: Everything you need to know about the 34th annual Sacramento Black Expo

The Black Expo will be held at Sacramento State University on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 34th annual Sacramento Black Expo will be held at Sacramento State University in celebration of Black History Month.

Each year, the event offers professional and economic development opportunities for people throughout the Greater Sacramento region and surrounding areas, especially Black people and their communities.

"Black Expo is an exposition of opportunity," said Dr. Rick Warren, founder and CEO of the Sacramento Black Expo. "Many of these opportunities have been difficult for Black people to attain because of historic discrimination tactics that have put us in the position of needing this exposition in order to find out what opportunities are available.”

More than 5,000 people are expected to attend the Black Expo this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will come with safety measures and health precautions to help stop the spread of the virus. That includes social distancing, the use of face masks, and cleaning and sanitizing surfaces frequently.

"We always begin the Black Expo with our State of Black Sacramento Address delivered by our on-point leaders," Warren said. "It sets the tone for the event as we look at today's times and how to better prepare for the future. Issues, such as housing, our basic economy, health and politics, are among the facts that our guest speakers will address in this opening session."

The Black Expo will come with several activities, including the return of the Treasure Hunt. Participants will have the chance to win a free weekend in Las Vegas and cash prizes. The Expo will also feature live entertainment, including fashion shows, music performances, exhibitor meet and greets, and much more.

The event's grand finale is the Black History Legacy Awards Gala on Sunday, Feb. 27 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The purpose of the black-tie event is to honor Black Women Of Excellence. It will feature a red carpet, dinner, and a live concert by R&B recording artist Chante Moore.