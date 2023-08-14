Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of hip-hop in Sacramento

Dozens of people attended the "50th Anniversary of West Coast Hip-Hop History & Peace Rally” at the California State Capitol on Monday.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — From New York to California, people across the nation are celebrating hip-hop turning 50.

Hip hop music and culture began during the 1970s in New York City as an outlet and voice for African Americans. It quickly spread across the U.S., including the West Coast.

Jamilia Land is a community advocate. She worked with several groups to organize the event, including the California Legislative Black Caucus, the Recording Industry Association of America and the Bring the Peace Movement.

“This is a time of celebration and reflection,” Land said. “We acknowledge the monumental achievements of West Coast artists and also reflect on the effect of unresolved trauma and violence in the Culture.”

Senator Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) attended the event too. He's also the vice-chair of the California Legislative Black Caucus. Even though hip-hop started in New York, he explained how the West Coast shaped hip-hop, espicially with artists and leaders in California.

“The 50th Anniversary of hip-hop is a significant moment to honor California’s pivotal contributions to the music and culture around this genre," Bradford said. "Hip-hop has created a pathway for people to express themselves artistically, build businesses and connect with audiences around the world. I’m proud of the historic contributions that have been made by the people of the district I represent that includes Compton, Inglewood, Long Beach and Los Angeles.”

The peace rally came with live entertainment, like songs and dances from the youth. It also included a voter registration for the public. The rally ended with hip-hop artists being recognized on the California State Assembly and California State Senate floor.

State Assembly Member Lori Wilson (D-Suisun City) helped with organizing the rally too. She's also the chair of the California Legislative Black Caucus. She explained the importance of recognizing hip hop for all communities in California.

“The West Coast hip-hop ecosystem is a driving force in California’s creative economy,” Wilson said. “Flowers for hip-hop are long overdue. The honor is ours. ”

The California Legislative Black Caucus is holding another celebration of hip hop turning 50 at Mix Restaurant in Sacramento. The event will include special guests and performances. The celebration will be held on Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“Hip-hop’s legacy and impact is one of the biggest developments in music in the last fifty years and it’s an honor to join this celebration," said Joel Flatow, RIAA’s Senior Vice President and Artist & Industry Relations Chief for West Coast Operations. "RIAA is proud to recognize the incredible artists, musicians, culture, and community of West Coast hip-hop!”

