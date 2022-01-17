x
Race and Culture

Chan, Zuckerberg fighting Native American vaccine hesitancy

Dallas Goldtooth joins other influencers in a two-phase public outreach effort in hopes of encouraging Covid-19 vaccinations.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Dakota and Navajo actor Dallas Goldtooth joins other influencers — people who have earned the community’s trust — in a two-phase public outreach effort by nonprofit organizations IllumiNative, the Urban Indian Health Institute, and 13 Native groups in states including Alaska, Minnesota, and California.

The goal is to overcome Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy. 

The latest phase of the For the Love of Our People campaign is using $900,000 from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative to focus on family and generational pride to encourage vaccinations.

Grassroots organizations in Covid hotspot states were each given $30,0000 as part of the outreach.

