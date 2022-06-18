x
Cheech Marin's museum of Chicano art opens in California

A home for Cheech Marin's collection of Chicano art has debuted in Southern California.

The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture opened Saturday in Riverside, east of Los Angeles.

Marin rolled up in a blue 1962 Chevy Impala lowrider, hopped out, and unlocked the doors for the opening day of “The Cheech,” The Press-Enterprise reported.

“We hope that this building and this collection and this participation of the community will be a beacon for everybody else around the country to finally redefine inclusion,” Marin said during a ceremony.

The museum is located in the city's former main library, adjacent to the historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa.

The center houses hundreds of paintings, photographs, sculptures and other works from Marin's collection, which the actor and comedian began building in the 1980s.

The center is a public-private partnership between Marin, the city and the Riverside Art Museum, which will operate it.

