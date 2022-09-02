Cherokee Nation Film Office partners with organization to help grow Native representation in film and TV

The initiative helps Native Americans launch into entertainment and new media professions and protect Natives who are already employed within these industries.

NAMA is a community-based organization that advocates for Native American representation in the entertainment industry and works as a resource for industry personnel to work with Native Americans who have an authentic voice for film, television and new media.

CNFO says the collaboration includes support from major industry allies and the Motion Picture Association. Their goal is to expand diversity and inclusion throughout the entertainment industry in front and behind cameras.

“With Natives currently comprising less than 1% of these professions, the significant need for diversity, inclusion, and accurate representation of Native identity within film and television has remained prevalent since the industries’ earliest years,” said Jennifer Loren, director of the Cherokee Nation Film Office and Original Content. “We are honored to continue working alongside the Barcid Foundation and so many other great supporters in engaging, promoting, and increasing Native talent throughout these industries.”

CNFO along with Netflix, Amazon Studios, WarnerMedia, Snowpants Productions, and Kung Fu Monkey Productions have all partnered in support of NAMA and its TV and feature film labs, workshops, and seminars.

NAMA and its partnering agencies ensure fair and accurate portrayals of Native America.

“We are honored to join each of our partners in our endeavor to continually develop and offer new ways to support our artists,” said Ian Skorodin, director of strategy for the Native American Media Alliance. “We have a talented community in need of exposure, access, and opportunity. Our programming is helping get more Native American voices in front of the right people who can develop their content and build their careers.”

Throughout the year, NAMA presents programming geared specifically toward creating and expanding access for Natives interested in film and television.

NAMA says it recently chose 12 partners for the 7th Annual Native American TV Writers Lab. The lab consists of daily workshops, seminars, and one-on-one mentoring to help screenwriters develop a pilot and hone staff writing skills. Applications are now available for this summer's 2nd Annual Native American Writers Seminar.

The seminar lasts one month and includes writing workshops, as well as individual mentoring and group sessions that focus on the development of existing scripts and submission preparation for writing fellowships.

