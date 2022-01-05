Cinco de Mayo events in Northern California | Celebrate and support

The celebration of Cinco de Mayo continues to grow over the years in the United States to honor Mexican people, history, culture and heritage.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cinco de Mayo, or the fifth of May, is a holiday that celebrates the Mexican army’s victory over France at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862, during the Franco-Mexican War.

Cinco de Mayo is not Mexico's Independence Day. September 16th or El Grito de Dolores, is Mexico's Independence Day.

However, the celebration of Cinco de Mayo has grown over the years in the United States to honor Mexican people, history, culture and heritage.

"I encourage the community at large, not just the Mexican, Hispanic or Latino community, but the community at large to learn about the food, music, history and art," Omar González, board member of the Mexican Cultural Center of Northern California, said.

So, here are some events going on in Northern California to celebrate Cinco De Mayo:

Thursday, May 5th

This event is to showcase, honor and support the Latin Culture in the Greater Sacramento Region for Big Day of Giving. The goal is to celebrate the true meaning of Cinco de Mayo and bring awareness to organizations and many others who are doing essential work in our community.

Cinco de Mayo with a Country twang! Learn a line dance by HeideeD, listen to music by Crossman Connection, take pictures at the photo booth, and have all the happy hour specials.

4 - 11 p.m.

Located at Bourbon Highway Country Bar & Kitchen (1677 North Main St., Walnut Creek)

Organized by CC Entertainment Events

More information about this event HERE.

Live music by Steve Mello, food, drinks, and more to celebrate Cinco De Mayo!

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with student performances, food, exhibits, and an outdoor movie showing of Disney's "Encanto."

5:30 - 9 p.m.

Located at Wild Roots Learning Center (300 Natoma St., Folsom)

Organized by the Wild Roots Learning Center

More information about this event HERE.

Music, food, dancing, and a good time.

This is a benefit and cultural event to celebrate the Spanish-speaking and Latinx LGBTQ+ community in the Bay Area. There will be food, drag performances, Loteria, raffles and prizes, and lots of dancing!

6 - 9:30 p.m.

Located at Del Cielo Brewing Co. (701 Escobar St., Suite A, Martinez)

Organized by Del Cielo Brewing Co.

More information about this event HERE.

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with food and discounted drinks at all University of Beer locations.

6 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Located at ALL University of Beer locations

Organized by University of Beer

More information about this event HERE.

La Combatiente Banda Guerreros and Mariachi Bonitas de Dinorah Klinger are performing live at Sacramento State University.

7 - 9 p.m.

Located at The University Union Serna Plaza (6000 J St., Sacramento)

Organized by The University Union at Sacramento State

More information about this event HERE.

This event is to celebrate and fundraise for the new Cultural Arts Healing Center – Carnaval San Francisco. Also, enjoy Frida Kahlo's art on display.

7 - 9 p.m.

Located at SVN West San Francisco, 10 South Van Ness Ave., San Francisco.

Organized by Carnaval San Francisco

More information about this event HERE.

Sacramento's new tropical bar and lounge is ready to open its doors to host an official Sac Bash for Cinco de Mayo. Music is provided by DJ's Ivan G, DJ JB, and DJ Lito Fresco.

8 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Located at Bungalow Sacramento (908 15th St., Sacramento)

Organized by Bungalow Sacramento

More information about this event HERE.

Celebrate Cinco De Mayo with sounds by DJ Joseph ONE and good Cinco de Mayo vibes all night long!

10 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Located at Social Nightclub (1000 K St., Sacramento)

Organized by Social Nightclub and Mojaita Party

More information about this event HERE.

Throughout the Weekend

This two-day event, consisting of music from The Central Valley's own Texas Funk, MC Magic and Malo!, and many more. Food and drinks are available too.

Saturday, May 7 from noon - 9 p.m. and Sunday, May 8 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Located at Graceada Park (401 Needham St., Modesto)

Organized by RDA Entertainment

More information about this event HERE.

