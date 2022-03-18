Justice march planned for today to mark 4 years since Stephon Clark's killing by Sacramento police

The march begins at 10 Friday morning. The officers mistook Clark's cellphone for a gun. They were not charged.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four years after his brother was killed by Sacramento police, Stevante Clark is co-organizing a march to the California State Capitol to raise national awareness to the issue.

Clark said the Justice and Accountability March was created to bridge the gap between law enforcement and at-risk communities. The goal is to take a greater role in informing and educating policy and legislative change.

In 2018, Sacramento police shot and killed Stephon Clark in his grandmother's backyard after officers mistook his cellphone for a gun. The officers were not charged.

Also helping to organize the march is Sacramento-based filmmaker Deon Taylor.

"It's a moment where we need everyone to stand up, celebrate these people who are continuing to fight and continue to burn the torch of fighting for justice," Taylor told ABC10.

The march will bring together the voices of their family members affected by social injustices. Speakers include civil rights activist Al Sharpton, civil rights attorney Ben Crump and former NBA player Matt Barnes, who is from Sacramento.

"We're trying to make sure this doesn't happen again," Taylor said.

The march will begin at 10 a.m. at the California State Capitol.

