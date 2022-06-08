Amtrak rides to Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park 50% off on Juneteenth

The Juneteenth Festival hosted by nonprofit Friends of Allensworth celebrates the town as the first in California to be governed by Black residents.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALLENSWORTH, Calif. — Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park is celebrating Juneteenth on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.—and Amtrak San Joaquin train rides to the park are set to be 50% off.

The town of Allensworth was established in 1908 and was the first in California to be governed by its Black residents, according to a park spokesperson. More than 300 families lived in the town at its peak.

The park is a California state treasure because it was the first town in California to be founded, financed, and governed by African Americans. Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park became a historical landmark in 1974," said a park spokesperson.

Multiple trains will be in services to the special stop, and activities will include:

Self-guided tours of historic buildings

Historic games with prizes

Square dancing

Arts and crafts

Guests can also bring their bikes and chairs aboard Amtrak trains and Thruway buses.