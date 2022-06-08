x
Race and Culture

Amtrak rides to Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park 50% off on Juneteenth

The Juneteenth Festival hosted by nonprofit Friends of Allensworth celebrates the town as the first in California to be governed by Black residents.

ALLENSWORTH, Calif. — Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park is celebrating Juneteenth on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.—and Amtrak San Joaquin train rides to the park are set to be 50% off.

The town of Allensworth was established in 1908 and was the first in California to be governed by its Black residents, according to a park spokesperson. More than 300 families lived in the town at its peak.

The park is a California state treasure because it was the first town in California to be founded, financed, and governed by African Americans. Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park became a historical landmark in 1974," said a park spokesperson.

Multiple trains will be in services to the special stop, and activities will include:

  • Self-guided tours of historic buildings
  • Historic games with prizes
  • Square dancing
  • Arts and crafts

Guests can also bring their bikes and chairs aboard Amtrak trains and Thruway buses.

