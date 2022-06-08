Amtrak rides to Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park 50% off on Juneteenth

ALLENSWORTH, Calif. — Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park is celebrating Juneteenth on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.—and Amtrak San Joaquin train rides to the park are set to be 50% off.
The town of Allensworth was established in 1908 and was the first in California to be governed by its Black residents, according to a park spokesperson. More than 300 families lived in the town at its peak.
The park is a California state treasure because it was the first town in California to be founded, financed, and governed by African Americans. Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park became a historical landmark in 1974," said a park spokesperson.
Multiple trains will be in services to the special stop, and activities will include:
- Self-guided tours of historic buildings
- Historic games with prizes
- Square dancing
- Arts and crafts
Guests can also bring their bikes and chairs aboard Amtrak trains and Thruway buses.