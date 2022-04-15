Watch | Dancing deputies join in wedding celebration after being called due to noise

In a tweet, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office thanked the couple for their kindness and added that they agreed to turn down the volume of the music.

Example video title will go here for this video

TRACY, Calif. — Wednesday night was one filled with dance and song for Manpreet Toor. In just a few days, her brother, Mandiver Toor, was slated to marry his Fiance, Raman in a traditional Punjabi celebration.

The Wednesday night event at Toor's Aunt's home in Tracy is called a Jargo celebration, one of the multiple traditional Punjabi pre-wedding ceremony celebrations with family and friends of the bride and groom.

As the night went on, the dance floor stayed busy while music filled the backyard.

"We just sang, we danced, we just partied because we were super excited," Manpreet said. "The music was really loud because it was an outdoor event."

The music is what caught the attention of the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. As the attendees were partying strong past 9:30 p.m., they were met with an unexpected sight.

"We just turned around and everyone's like, 'the cops are here,'" Manpreet said. "We were kind of nervous because we thought they were going to shut the whole party down and it was pretty early."

But, according to Manpreet, instead of shutting the party down the deputies joined in.

"We spoke to them, they were super cool, super chill," Manpreet said. "We asked them to dance and then I taught him two moves, 'turn the doorknob', 'turn the lightbulb', 'crush the cigarette' and he got up there and he just did his own thing. He was awesome."

Video provided by the wedding photographer, Kanda Productions, shows the deputies joining the dance floor, one of them, showing off the new moves that Manpreet taught.

"As soon as they started dancing, everyone went crazy," Manpreet said. "Everyone had their phone out, the camera guy was on stage recording him, we were super excited."

In a Tweet, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office thanked the attendees for their kindness and hospitality adding that homeowners agreed to turn the music down.

Our Deputies were thrilled with the kindness and hospitality of the guests!



It should be noted that the homeowners did agree to turn the music down. :) — San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office (@SJSheriff) April 15, 2022

For Manpreet, the unexpected encounter left a lasting impression and will make her brother's wedding a hard one to top.

"I just want to say thank you to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Department. They were so kind, so sweet. Best experience we've ever had," Manpreet said.

As for the happy couple, Manpreet says her brother Manvinder and Raman Toor formally exchanged vows during their wedding ceremony Friday. She says the couple extended an invite to the deputies to attend their reception.

"We hope they show up, they're super fun," Manpreet said. "So happy for my brother, so happy for Raman."

Watch More from ABC10: Tracy ranks as the hottest housing market during COVID pandemic