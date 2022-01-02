'Home should have a name plate' | Chinese Americans reclaim history with dedication of new Gam Saan Trail

State park leaders say the trail is home to a Chinese burial site believed to date back to the Gold Rush Era.

COLOMA, Calif. — Chinese Americans in Northern California have reclaimed a part of their history.

On Friday, community members gathered for the dedication and ribbon cutting of the new Gam Saan Trail. The trail connects Henningsen-Lotus Park in Lotus to Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park in Coloma, according to a press release.

Douglas Hsia, the president of Locke Management Association, said state park leaders contacted him two years ago because they found a Chinese burial site in the area and wanted to build a trail. He said the burial site is believed to date back to the gold rush.

"They told me, 'We want to build a walking trail so we need you to tell us how to have a Chinese burial ritual so we can do the best to minimize disturbance on past burial sites," Hsia said.

The trail was designed according to feng shui, which describes an ancient Chinese practice of arranging the environment to achieve harmony and balance.

The trail now represents a significant time in history, all the way down to its name. Hsia said when Chinese immigrants moved to California during the Gold Rush, they began to call the land gam saan, meaning "gold mountain."

Hsia said this new trial is more than just another pathway for Chinese Americans. He said it's a symbol of home for those who have grown up in the United States.