Dwyane Wade joins UC Davis' Viticulture and Enology Executive Leadership board

Former NBA star Dwyane Wade was one of the new members announced that are joining UC Davis' Viticulture and Enology Executive Leadership board.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — UC Davis announced Tuesday one of its newest members to the Viticulture and Enology Executive Leadership board is an NBA Champion.

Dwyane Wade is among three the new board members announced to join the 26 member board which advises and helps the department in setting and accomplishing its long-range goals.

“All of our new board leaders have really unique skills to help the department achieve our strategic goals,” David Block, professor and chair of the Viticulture and Enology Department, said in a press release.

According to a press release from the university, Wade's outspoken activism for social equality will "help the department reach new audiences and spawn interest in the wine industry among a diverse and younger demographic."

“I’m excited to join forces with UC Davis to support their efforts in bringing more diversity to the wine industry and make it more inclusive,” said Dwyane Wade in a statement. “Wine is for everyone, and I look forward to working with my fellow board members to create meaningful and impactful change."

Truly honored to become a part of @UCDVEN Executive Leadership Board for @ucdavis' wine 🍷 program to help bring more diversity to the wine industry! Thankful to have the great @JuliaConey and Miguel Luna with me on this journey. Let's get to work‼️ https://t.co/ueSPp0bWHr pic.twitter.com/KxFAeBTX9Y — DWade (@DwyaneWade) October 19, 2021

Wade is the co-founder of Wade Cellars in Napa Valley. The website for the business said the idea to go from the basketball court to the vineyard was sparked in 2014 during a visit with fellow co-founder Jayson Pahlmeyer. Aside from Wade Cellars, Wade founded The Wade Family Foundation and helped launch the Social Change Fund United. Both work to help marginalized communities in need and empower communities of color.

Julia Coney, Founder of Black Wine Professionals and wine writer, and Miguel Luna, viticulturist and recent UC Davis alumnus, are the other two new members to the board.

“I look forward to working with my fellow members, faculty, staff and students to increase the diversity of our student population and other key ELB initiatives,” Coney said.

Welcome to the Aggie family, @DwyaneWade! 😉



“I’m excited to join forces with UC Davis to support their efforts in bringing more diversity to the wine industry and make it more inclusive,” he said. ⬇️#GoAgs https://t.co/NxkzJSPlVj pic.twitter.com/1dyKF0v2H9 — UC Davis (@ucdavis) October 19, 2021

“I am also committed to educating immigrant parents to navigate the American school system to ensure first-generation Americans are prepared to succeed in higher education," Luna said. "It’s a great honor to be part of the ELB and I look forward to helping the V&E program continue to be the best in its class."