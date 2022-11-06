New event in Elk Grove aims to celebrate LGBTQIA+ youth during Pride Month

QueerSource will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be LGBTQIA+ small businesses, crafts, entertainment and resources.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There have been several events across the greater Sacramento region to commemorate Pride Month. This weekend, a new pride event is aiming to uplift LGBTQIA+ youth in Elk Grove.

“There’s really nothing centered in Elk Grove, and we wanted to really celebrate the youth that we know are in the LGBTQIA community that don’t have a place to get together,” said Kay Whistler, (She/Her), the president of PFLAG Sacramento.

QueerSource will have LGBTQIA+ small businesses, crafts, entertainment, and resources.

“There's going to be a little bit of everything for everybody. Whatever kind of interest they have. Plenty of things to do and plenty of things to see,” Whistler said.

LGBTQIA+ groups and organizations helped make this event a reality including Sacramento Filipinix LGBTQIA, PFLAG Sacramento, Trans Queer, and Youth Collective, Brown Blossom Rising, Asian American Liberation Network, Sacramento LGBT Community Center, and California TRANScends.

“We collectively got together and decided we wanted to provide a safe space for the youth of Elk Grove to be celebrated and to also provide them with resources that they need to live better lives,” Whistler said.

Whistler has high hopes this will become an annual celebration that will continue to grow.

“(The event gives) them a chance to really be proud of who they are...they see that (happening) during pride month but sometimes they don’t see that close to home and it’s good to have that,” Whistler said.

The event will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Elk Grove city facility, Laguna town Hall, on 3020 Renwick Avenue, Elk Grove, California.