Elk Grove Unified recognizes Pride month, transgender & non-binary students

Several parents and other community members gave public comments while others gathered in quiet solidarity.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Elk Grove Unified School District voted unanimously Tuesday to recognize Pride Month in June as supporters praised the board for including more direct language including the transgender and non-binary communities in this year's proclamation.

"I think it's a strong message their sending," said Jess Carlson, who came in support of the measure, and says her daughter identifies as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

The proclamation, in part, says "transgender, gender non-conforming, and gender-diverse students have the right to have their names, pronouns, facility needs, and participation in school athletics and activities be affirmed in their schools."

"I want to make sure that at least her school years there was a welcoming environment and she could grow into who she wanted to be," Carlson added.

A small group of people urged the council to vote no.

One father asked the council to focus on math, English and science, and promised to "teach my child the rest."

However, the protestors could not turn the tide. Supporters called the resolution a sign of progress.

"There could always be more work that can be done. I don’t want students, I don’t want my child to ever feel unwelcome at one of her school," said Carlson.

