'I hope someone cares for it as much as I cared for it' | Faces Nightclub listed for sale

Myron "Terry" Sidie, the owner of the nightclub, said he's ready for the next chapter of his life after nearly 50 years in the nightclub business.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An iconic nightclub in the Lavender Heights neighborhood is up for sale.

Faces Nightclub has been open for 37 years under the ownership of Myron "Terry" Sidie. It first opened as a gay bar and it continues to be a staple for the LGBT community.

It's now listed for sale at $2.75 million. Sidie said the new potential owner will still have to pay rent for the building and will have to apply to take over the lease, which still has 35 years left on it.

Before Faces, Sidie operated another bar called Bojangles in 1976. He said after nearly 50 years in the nightclub business, he's ready for the next chapter of his life.

Chris Pangelina, a longtime patron of Faces, said he's worried about what could happen to Faces. He described Faces and the Lavender Heights neighborhood as a safe haven.

"For some of us, we may be more reserved in our day to day because we may not be in safe spaces, and that's a space for us to be free and connect with other people, especially if we don't have a lot of queer, trans folks in our family or immediate friend circles," said Pangelina (He/Him, They/Them).

Pangelina said he hopes the new potential buyer will be someone who understands the pulse of the community.

"I hope that the person is connected to the LGBT community in terms of doing community and relationship building," Pangelina said.

While the fate of Faces will be up to the new owner, Sidie said he hopes the legacy of the nightclub will continue.

"I hope someone cares for it as much as I cared for it," he said. "I hope (Faces) stays the way it is."