First Latina to serve on the California Supreme Court: ‘It’s the story of the American dream’

From the fields of Imperial County to the highest court in California, Justice Patricia Guerrero says she is living proof that hard work does pay off in the end.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first Latina to serve on the California Supreme Court was sworn in this week, and Friday ABC10's Chris Thomas talked one on one with Justice Patricia Guerrero who said she even got a letter of congratulations from Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

"I think I cried even before I had read it," said Guerrero.

Those tears of joy came as this loving wife and mother made history with her family right by her side.

"It was such an honor and a privilege to be sworn in this week by Governor Newsom, and it was especially meaningful because I was surrounded by people I love and who have supported me all along the way," she said.

Guerrero worked as a grocery store clerk to help raise money to put herself through college. It's work ethic she says he gained from her parents who were Mexican immigrants — her mom a child care provider and her dad a farmworker.

"I always thought he liked to work, but he likes to say that he worked hard because he had to so that I could work because I want to," Guerrero said. "And so I feel very blessed to have these opportunities that my parents did not have."

Q & A with Chris Thomas and Justice Patricia Guerrero

Chris Thomas: "What message do you think it sends that we are here in 2022, and we are still talking about this as a first?

Justice Guerrero: "Well I think it's important to recognize that this is the first, but it will not be the last. It's important for the judiciary to reflect the rich diversity of the state. And I'm proud that I'm part of a court that is one of the most diverse in the nation."

She added that she is committed to the rule of law and ensuring equal justice for all Californians. And she'll cherish the many highlights of this unforgettable week — including that letter from Justice Sotomayor.

Chris Thomas: "I mean not everyone can say they've gotten a letter from a Supreme Court justice…

Justice Guerrero: "No (laughs)"

"It's really the story of the American dream, and I'm happy to be just a small part of that," she said.