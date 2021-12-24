x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Race and Culture

5 things to know about Kwanzaa

The exciting, vibrant holiday is celebrated across the U.S.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Kwanzaa starts Dec. 26 this year, celebrating African culture and the principles surrounding it. The celebrations last a week, with each day highlighting a specific value. Here are five things to know about the holiday

  1. Kwanzaa was created in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga in California.
  2. Kwanzaa means “first fruits” in Swahili, and each day is represented by the Nguzo Saba – the seven principles.
    • Umoja: Unity
    • Kujichagulia: Self-determination
    • Ujima: Collective work and responsibility
    • Ujamaa: Cooperative economics
    • Nia: Purpose
    • Kuumba: Creativity
    • Imani: Faith
  3. Each night, one candle is lit on the Kinara. Those celebrating discuss the Nguzo Saba during this time.
  4. Meals play a large part in the celebration of Kwanzaa. Throughout the week, favorite African-American dishes, as well as traditional African, Caribbean, and South American recipes, are on many menus.
  5. Kwanzaa is not a religious holiday. Kwanzaa has its roots in African American culture and is a celebration of heritage and community.

Related Articles

Watch: Life-size gingerbread house is a holiday display like no other | Bartell's Backroads

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Get news delivered to your email with the Daily Blend newsletter. Sign up at abc10.com/email

In Other News

Life-size gingerbread house is a holiday display like no other | Bartell's Backroads