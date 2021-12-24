5 things to know about Kwanzaa

CALIFORNIA, USA — Kwanzaa starts Dec. 26 this year, celebrating African culture and the principles surrounding it. The celebrations last a week, with each day highlighting a specific value. Here are five things to know about the holiday
- Kwanzaa was created in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga in California.
- Kwanzaa means “first fruits” in Swahili, and each day is represented by the Nguzo Saba – the seven principles.
- Umoja: Unity
- Kujichagulia: Self-determination
- Ujima: Collective work and responsibility
- Ujamaa: Cooperative economics
- Nia: Purpose
- Kuumba: Creativity
- Imani: Faith
- Each night, one candle is lit on the Kinara. Those celebrating discuss the Nguzo Saba during this time.
- Meals play a large part in the celebration of Kwanzaa. Throughout the week, favorite African-American dishes, as well as traditional African, Caribbean, and South American recipes, are on many menus.
- Kwanzaa is not a religious holiday. Kwanzaa has its roots in African American culture and is a celebration of heritage and community.
