'Safety first': Neighborhood Wellness gives away child car seats in Del Paso Heights

According to the CDC, children of color are more likely to be killed in a crash than white children.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Octavia Booker, who lives in Sacramento, says she wants to protect her 6-year-old daughter on the road. It's why she picked up a free car seat Friday.

"Safety first," said Booker. "I don't want to be that parent that says 'I should've, could've, or would've.'"

The Neighborhood Wellness Foundation gave away 60 car seats to parents and caregivers in Del Paso Heights. It's a nonprofit on a mission "to navigating and disrupting intergenerational trauma in Del Paso Heights and surrounding communities."

HomeAid Sacramento and Meritage Homes donated $5,000 to the community-based organization to help make the event possible. Octavia was one of the first to get a car seat. Now, she says she can drive with her daughter safely in the car.

"Just getting a child seat now, it's like, thank God," said Booker. "When I did not have a car seat, I did not take my baby anywhere. I would just have thoughts about, 'what if somebody hit my car?'"

According to the CDC, children of color are more likely to be killed in a crash than white children. It's also more common for Black, Hispanic and Native children to not be buckled up or properly restrained in a car seat. Affordability plays a factor, with a typical car seat costing between $100 to $300.

"I'm a single mom of four and it's hard for some parents to get car seats because of the cost, especially when you have multiple children," said Booker.

The California Highway Patrol is encouraging parents and caregivers to make sure they know how to install car seats properly. If not, the CHP offers installation services for free at local area offices.

Under California law, children under 2 years of age must ride in a rear-facing car seat, unless the child weighs 40 or more pounds or if the child is 40 or more inches tall. The child must be secured in a manner that complies with the height and weight limits specified by the manufacturer of the car seat, too.

Children under the age of 8 must be secured in a car seat or booster seat in the back seat. Children who are 8 years of age or have reached 4 foot 9 inches in height may be secured by a booster seat. At a minimum, the child must be secured by a safety belt.

"Just like adults wear seatbelts, it's very important for children to be properly secured in a child car seat," said Officer Margarito Meza, PIO for the California Highway Patrol. "Most CHP offices have a car seat technician that's trained to install car seats. And, if they do not have one, they can refer a parent or guardian to the nearest CHP offices."

As a Black mother with four children, Booker says she taught herself how to properly install car seats. She adds she learned a lot with her first child.

"If you love your child and you want to protect your child, strap that car seat in safely, properly, and always have the car seat for your baby," said Booker.

