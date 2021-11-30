"Funding has slowed up over the last year and a half," said Joycelyn Ward-Richardson, Sacramento Chapter President of Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Nov. 30 marks the 10th annual Giving Tuesday campaign. People around the world are showing generosity by giving their time, money, goods and advocacy to support communities and causes they care about.

Anyone can participate in Giving Tuesday, no matter who or where they are. The campaign was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good.

It shows nonprofit organizations led by people of color receive less money than those led by white people. And, the coronavirus pandemic has only made racial disparities in the philanthropy sector worse.

Jack and Jill is a mother's membership program that was founded over 80 years ago to provide social, cultural, educational and leadership opportunities for youth between 2-19.

Joycelyn Ward-Richardson, the Sacramento Chapter President of Jack and Jill of America, Inc., said funding has slowed over the last year and a half.

"It's definitely the pandemic, but then we just have partners who just tend to sometimes shy away from wanting to donate to a specific group," Ward-Richardson said. ""We represent strong Black families. It's often a challenge to have corporate sponsors who are willing to partner with us, and that makes the individual members of our organizations responsible for funding."

Based on the Echoing Green and Bridgespan Group research, the four key barriers to capital faced by leaders of color include:

Getting Connected: Leaders of color have inequitable access to social networks that enable connections to the philanthropic community

Building Rapport: Interpersonal bias can manifest as mistrust and microaggressions, which inhibit relationship-building and emotionally burden leaders of color

Securing Support: Funders often lack understanding of culturally relevant approaches, leading them to over-rely on specific forms of evaluation and strategies that are familiar to them

Sustaining Relationships: Grant renewal processes can be arduous if mistrust remains and funding may stop if the funder has a white-centric view that defines strategic priorities and progress measurement

The same research suggests dismantling the barriers leaders of color face in securing philanthropic funding is critical to achieving social change. Two of the biggest factors holding back philanthropy's quest for social change include:

Understanding the role of race in the problems philanthropists are trying to solve

The significance of race in how philanthropists identify leaders and find solutions

Black community leaders are encouraging the public to support organizations that predominately serve communities of color, not just on Giving Tuesday, but year-round.

"Our mission centers around education, workforce development and social justice," said Ranon Maddox, Secretary of the Board of Directors at the Greater Sacramento Urban League. "Organizations that help people who look like us, and those who've been historically disadvantaged, they need that ongoing support. We need housing, shelter, quality healthcare, and jobs."

As a result of programs offered through organizations, like the Greater Sacramento Urban League, Ronald Ellison, a medical assistant student at WellSpace Health through partnership with the Urban League, was able to find employment to help feed his family amid the pandemic.

Ellison, too, is encouraging more support for Black-led organizations in funding and assistance in raising awareness about community service programs offered to help serve overlooked communities.

"For me, it's a blessing," Ellison said. "The Urban League needs to get more recognition and promotion so people can understand that there are resources out there that's willing to help people."

To learn more about how to support Jack and Jill, Sacramento Chapter or get involved in community outreach programs, visit the organization's website.

You can also learn more about the Greater Sacramento Urban League and the nonprofit's community programs and services by visiting their website, too.