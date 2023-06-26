'The newest food lover destination': H Mart opening its first Sacramento location

The new location will also feature a food hall which will provide authentic and fusion Asian cuisines

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — H Mart, a popular international supermarket chain perhaps best known for offering an extensive selection of Asian foods, is coming to South Sacramento.

In a press release, H Mart confirmed the supermarket will be at 6366 Mack Road. In addition to groceries, the location will also house a food hall, which will feature authentic and fusion Asian cuisines.

Currently, the closest H Mart locations for people in Sacramento are in San Francisco and San Jose. In total, there are 17 locations across California.

"Carrying over from H Mart's previous successes in California, H Mart's first branch in South Sacramento will be the newest food lover destination. H Mart will become a place to experience the best of what the local community has to offer, providing a convenient 'One-Stop Shopping' place for diverse cultures and to the neighborhood, where different ethnicities of friends and neighbors can come, gather and enjoy," said Brian Kwon, President of H Mart, in a press release.

Some may be familiar with H Mart through the New York Times bestselling memoir "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner, who is also the lead vocalist of alternative pop band Japanese Breakfast. The memoir captures Zauner's search for her identity as a Korean American through food, as well as her relationship with her Korean mother, who died from cancer. In the first pages of the memoir, Zauner describes walking through the aisles of her local H Mart, recalling memories of her childhood and comfort foods.

ABC10 reached out to H Mart for more information about when the new location would open. Representatives said there is no official date set yet, and it will be subject to change due to construction schedules and city requirements. You can follow updates about their upcoming locations HERE.

