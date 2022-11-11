How to celebrate Hmong New Year across Northern California

Hmong New Year, which usually falls in December, is a time to honor ancestors, as well as celebrate a year's worth of hard work and harvest.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Across Northern California, thousands of people are kicking off Hmong New Year celebrations.

The holiday is usually celebrated during December and can last anywhere from a few days to a couple of weeks. It marks a time to honor ancestors and spirits, as well as welcome in new beginnings.

"Hmong New Year is a very special time where Hmong people celebrate a year's worth of hard work and harvest," said Chi Meng Vang, the program assistant at Project HMONG at Sacramento State University. "Hmong people from villages would come together and have feasts."

Vang usually celebrates Hmong New Year with his family at the Sacramento Hmong New Year Festival hosted at the Cal Expo. He said his favorite part about the celebrations every year include watching all the cultural performances, eating all of his favorite foods, such as sticky rice and Hmong sausage and watching the Miss Hmong California Pageant.

Vang said some other traditions during the Hmong New Year include a ball tossing game known as Pov Pob, which is a traditional courtship activity for adolescents, and bull fighting.

You can get in on the festivities, too! Here are some local events to celebrate across Northern California.

Stockton Hmong New Year

Get ready to celebrate the Hmong New Year with three full days of festivities! The Stockton Hmong New Year festival will last all weekend, starting Friday. There will be cultural performances, music, a sport tournament, vendors and more. The event will open with a Hmong traditional song performance.

WHEN: Nov. 11-13, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

WHERE: The Stockton 99 Speedway, 4105 N. Wilson Way., Stockton

COST: Children (0-5) and seniors (66+) get in free, $5 per person for those 6-65 years old.

Sacramento State Project HMONG's Hmong New Year Celebration

Sacramento State University's Project HMONG is hosting its own Hmong New Year celebration, a gathering "dedicated to promote an appreciation for and education of the complex history, culture and tradition of the Hmong people among members of Sacramento State, greater Sacramento and California community," according to its page. There will be plenty to see and do- the event will include a fashion show by Hill Tribe Fusion, cultural performances, arts and craft resource tables and more. Attendees are encouraged to wear Hmong clothing or cultural artifacts!

WHEN: Monday, Nov. 14 from 5:30- 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: University Union, Ballroom

COST: Free (parking in student spaces on 6th floor of Parking Structure 3)

Register HERE

HYPU's Hmong New Year Experience

Join Hmong Youth and Parents United (HYPU) in welcoming the new year with cultural activities, performances and free food and drinks - even free turkey! Keep in mind though that supply is limited and they'll be offered at a first come, first serve basis. HYPU is also still looking for vendors for the event. If you're interested, you can register HERE.

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 18 from 6- 9 p.m.

WHERE: HOPE Center, 631 Eleanor Ave., Sacramento

COST: Free

Register HERE

Sacramento Hmong New Year Festival

You won't want to miss Sacramento's biggest Hmong New Year celebration! This year's Sacramento Hmong New Year Festival will include a variety of competitions, including a traditional Hmong dancing competition, a volleyball tournament and the Miss Hmong California Pageant 2022-2023. Nearly 200 vendors will be selling merchandise and food.

WHEN: Nov. 25-27 from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

WHERE: Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento

COST: $7 adult admission, children 5 and under, seniors 65 and older get in free. Parking will be $10.



