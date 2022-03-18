Folsom learning center hosts colorful Holi festival for the community

The festival offered children the opportunity to engage in STEAM activities while learning about the meaning and purpose of Holi.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Friday morning, Wild Roots Learning Center in Folsom hosted a colorful Holi festival for the community.

Wild Roots opened the event to the whole community as a way to learn more about Holi.

The festival offered children the opportunity to engage in STEAM activities while learning about the meaning and purpose of Holi.

Holi is a popular ancient Hindu festival, also known as the Festival of Spring, the Festival of Colors, or the Festival of Love.

"Holi celebrates the change of seasons, letting go of things from the past, and new beginnings," Kara Lofthouse, the director of Wild Roots Learning Center, said.

Lofthouse says they like to bring a lot of different cultures into what they teach their students.

"Being able to celebrate other celebrations and new beginnings with all of our students is a wonderful opportunity," Lofthouse told ABC10.