The impact of the coronavirus on food insecurity | Stand Against Hunger

Millions of people in America are just one job loss, missed paycheck, or medical emergency away from hunger. But the problem doesn't affect everyone equally.

✴️ There's still a great deal to be done to untangle the systemic racial disparities that continue to impact our communities of color. @FeedingAmerica will continue to advance this important work. Here's our progress so far: https://t.co/azpkkvcbkD pic.twitter.com/iJjakqih0B

Despite these efforts and more, Feeding America said, there is still a great deal to be done to untangle the systemic racial disparities that continue to impact communities of color and to ensure all people have equitable opportunities to achieve food security.

In a list of commitments to equity, Feeding America has invested $76 million in grant funding to 162 network food banks addressing food insecurity and racial disparities in their communities. The organization has also created a Racial Equity Dashboard to identify communities most disproportionately impacted by food insecurity, among other key initiatives to fight hunger in the most vulnerable communities.

In an ongoing effort to end hunger, Feeding America provides meals to more than 40 million people each year through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs. The nonprofit is also working to advance equity throughout the organization, across approaches to improving food security, and in service to people facing hunger.

In 2019, 1 in 12 white people lived in a food-insecure household, compared to 1 in 6 Latinos, 1 in 5 Blacks, and 1 in 4 Native Americans. That's according to research from Feeding America. COVID-19 has only exacerbated racial disparities in hunger.

Data from Feeding America shows food insecurity impacts communities of color more due to systemic racial injustice and discriminatory policy, from poorly funded schools to higher unemployment, lower homeownership, and worse access to food.

📣 If we want to ensure everyone has enough to eat, anti-hunger advocates can’t afford to “stay in our lane.” Our fight must be one that also tackles a key driver of hunger: racism. Check out 4️⃣ ways anti-hunger advocates can start to become an anti-racist ally today. 👇 pic.twitter.com/dOrH5eIKvi

Food insecurity is the lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life. The underlying causes of food insecurity are poverty, unemployment, under-employment, and inconsistent access to enough healthy food.

According to Feeding America , a national hunger-relief organization, 42 million people may experience food insecurity this year due to the coronavirus pandemic . That includes 13 million children.

A Hunger Safety Net : How River City Food Bank fights hunger in Sacramento County

River City Food Bank (RCFB) is on a mission "to alleviate hunger in Sacramento County by providing healthy, emergency food and other assistance, offering referrals and promoting self-sufficiency through a variety of support services."

The food bank helps people avoid a crisis and work toward self-reliance by providing a short-term food supply when they are unable to meet basic living expenses.

"River City Food Bank has been serving Sacramento communities for more than 50 years," said Amanda McCarthy, executive director at the River City Food Bank. "We are the link between healthy food and people experiencing hunger. Right now, through all of our programs, we're serving nearly 20,000 people a month. Our philosophy has always been that no one should be hungry."

According to Feeding America, 1 in 10 adults and 1 in 7 children face hunger in California. The average cost of a meal in the state is $3.26. Data from a 2019 Feeding America report also shows more than 168,000 people are food insecure in Sacramento County, with the food insecurity rate standing at 11%.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment and food insecurity soared. In 2020, Feeding America estimates more than 60 million people in the U.S. turned to food banks and community programs for help putting food on the table.

"With the pandemic, it's hard," said Adeladie Ford, a client at River City Food Bank. "You never know who has food insecurities. In 2019, I was living in downtown Sacramento. I was going through a rough patch. Although I was working, I didn't have a lot of extra money. Do I pay my rent? Do I pay my car insurance or my other bills? Or, do I eat? I showed up at the River City Food Bank. It took some of the burden and stress off of me, financially, when it comes to food."

During the first months of the pandemic, about 4 in 10 people across the country visiting food banks were seeking help for the first time. As a result, most food banks were serving over 55% more people than before the pandemic began. In 2020, RCFB served more than 2 million pounds of food to more than 230,000 people facing hunger. That's an overall 30% increase in service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"River City Food Bank works with a lot of people who are right on the edge of an emergency," McCarthy said. "An emergency can be anything from a car breaking down to a sudden loss in job or an unimaginable health issue. Our goal is to make it as easy and as convenient as possible for anyone in Sacramento County to access food."

Through an emergency food program, RCFB provides people in need with a three-day supply of nutritionally balanced food and non-food items from distribution sites in the Midtown and Arden-Arcade areas. The organization also offers a nutrition program to help support the most vulnerable, such as the shut-in or people with medical needs, by providing healthy groceries each week.

"Communities of color are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and food insecurity," McCarthy said. "At River City Food Bank, our goal is to really advance food, social, health equity by taking out some of those barriers that might prevent someone from getting food."

In a push to end hunger in all communities, RCFB provides outreach and enrollment assistance to help people in need access CalFresh benefits. CalFresh, also known federally as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, provides monthly food benefits to individuals and families with low-income and provides economic benefits to communities. It's the largest food program in California and provides an essential hunger safety net.

RCFB also offers other hunger programs and assistance. That includes BackSnacks, where volunteers deliver healthy snacks and groceries to economically-disadvantaged schools to address childhood hunger. There's also a program for low-income seniors to get nutritious breakfast foods.

RCFB serves about 4,500 people each week. If you or someone you know is experiencing hunger, RCFB wants to help. The food bank is open Tuesday through Thursday from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm in Midtown. The food bank is also open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm in Arden Arcade.

"A lot of people are going hungry," Ford said. "But there are resources, and River City is one of them. People can have hope, at least, to get fed."

RCFB is also in need of 15-20 volunteers daily to help run the food distribution program.