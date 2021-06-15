Juneteenth celebrations to feature popular "Algorhythm" event series in Oak Park

How the "Algorhythm" event series in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood is connecting the community and moving the culture forward.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A group of four Sacramento natives, whose friendship spans decades, are using music to breathe more life into Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood.

Kiare Thompson, Dante Wright-Syphax, D'Aramis Byrd, and Julian Love are the creators behind the popular event "Algorhythm," a bi-monthly series celebrating community and Black expression.

"The biggest thing that we hear is that we didn't know Sacramento could do this," said Julian Love, one of the creators of Algorhythm and the chief business officer of St. HOPE. "There's events like this in Oakland, in New York, in L.A., but it's an event that Sacramento hasn't seen yet."

Young people have been flocking to "Algorhythm" -- a day party where these homegrown DJs create an environment where dancing like nobody is watching is encouraged. The community's response to "Algorhythm" has been massive as tickets have sold out for each of the first five events held since April.

"What we've kind of created that space for everybody to be able to have fun and enjoy themselves," Algorhythm DJ Kiare Thompson explained.

"It's a blessing to be able to showcase basically the soundtrack to our lives that we've collected and to get that sound out to Sacramento is amazing for us," added Algorhythm DJ Dante Wright-Syphax, who came up with the name of the event.

The name "Algorhythm" is a play on music and tech and as this Oak Park day party grows in popularity, so does its footprint on your social media feed.

"It (Algorhythm) is an algorithm to presenting something that you may not know that you wanted but you did," Wright-Syphax explained.

The next time you can be a part of Algorhythm will be this Saturday, June 19, as part of the first annual 40 Acres Block Party in Oak Park celebrating Juneteenth at the cultural cornerstone of Sacramento's black community.

"We just want Juneteenth celebrated like the Fourth of July," said Algorhythm DJ D'Aramis Byrd. "It's a big holiday. It means a lot to our community."

"As hard as it is to go through the world being Black, we just wanted this to be a space for everyone to feel liberated and feel free," Thompson said.

