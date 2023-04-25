29th annual Latina Action Day held in downtown Sacramento

The goal was to help center the voices and experiences of Latinas at statewide policymaking tables.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hispanas Organized for Political Equality, also called HOPE, hosted its 29th annual Latina Action Day event on Tuesday.

HOPE is a nonprofit with a mission "to ensure political and economic parity for Latinas through leadership, advocacy, and education to benefit all communities and the status of women."

As part of Latina Action Day, more than 400 people participated in a conference at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center in downtown Sacramento. The goal was to help center the voices and experiences of Latinas at statewide policymaking tables.

The conference came with an all-day agenda. That included panel discussions about state policy measures that impact Latinas in all aspects of life, like education, healthcare, economic and civic empowerment.

Miryam Villarreal, anchor at Noticiero Telemundo, was the emcee at the event. Celinda Vazquez, Chief External Affairs Officer and Planned Parenthood Los Angeles, acted as the event chair.

Some guest speakers included, Secretary Amy Tong, Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo, Marie Lloyd, head of community affairs at Amazon Southern California region, and Adriana Mendoza, associate state director at AARP.

Join HOPE at our 29th #LatinaActionDay on April 25th in Sacramento! Swipe through to meet some of our incredible speakers who are sharing insights on equal representation, education, & mental health access! Hurry before it is too late & secure your spot at https://t.co/jx9w3lOkMa pic.twitter.com/kD9KVQssCB — HOPE (@HOPELatinas) April 13, 2023

"We have close to 500 Latinas, not only representing their families, but their communities, to ensure that the Legislature, as they're deliberating bills, take our voice and our concerns into consideration," said Helen Torres, HOPE’s CEO.

HOPE also shared how the organization is advocating for proposals moving though California’s Legislative and Budget Process. Some of the 2023 Policy Priorities include:

HOPE explains how the proposed bills impact California’s 7.74 million Latinas. The organization, which sponsors each bill, also goes on to say that "if successfully passed, each proposal has the potential to support the next Latinas in our state who make up 34% of women and are nearly 1 in 5 Californians."

The conference ended with a special reception, honoring leaders statewide.