Latino Center of Art and Culture gets new home in Sacramento | Race and Culture

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Latino Center of Art and Culture (LCAC) is expanding with a second space in Sacramento.

LCAC is a multi-disciplinary cultural center offering Latinx programming, art education workshops and a community gathering space. On Wednesday, Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) and Senator Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) presented a $1 million check to LCAC leaders.

"The Latino Center for Arts and Culture provides a safe haven for artists and for the Latin Community to congregate, learn and share their rich culture," said Assemblymember Kevin McCarty. "It's a much needed space during these divisive times."

The funds were made possible through the 2021 California State Budget to help renovate the Winn Park Building on 28th and Q Street in Sacramento. Once the construction work is complete, LCAC will use the building as a second home as early as Winter 2022.

"I am excited to support the Latino Center for Art & Culture, which celebrates and preserves art and culture of Chicano, Latino and Native populations in Sacramento, in establishing a new home in Winn Park thanks to state dollars we secured," said Senator Richard Pan. "The Center's new home will enable growth of the artistic and cultural contributions of Sacramento's Latinx community to our region's rich, diverse cultural offerings."

LCAC was originally founded in 1972 during the Chicano Civil Rights Movement as La Raza Bookstore. It became the Latino Center of Art and Culture in 2014.

The LCAC provides programs that help artists and communities affected by either race, class, age, sexual orientation, gender identity or immigration status. It also offers new insights into contemporary, emerging Latinx art, while supporting and maintaining centuries-old cultural traditions that reflect Latino identity and history.