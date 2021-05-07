x
The legacy of the Filipino American community in Stockton | A three-part series

Learn about the rich history of the Filipino American community in Stockton and how it's being preserved by younger generations today.

Ananda Rochita

The stories below are a collection by ABC10 to help others learn about the rich history of the Filipino American community in Stockton and how it's being preserved by younger generations today.

Part One

Flora Arca Mata was one of the first Filipino-American teachers in California. She was a dedicated educator in the Stockton Unified School District and a trailblazer in the Filipino-American community.

Mata's son remembers his mom, her commitment to teaching and how the educator broke racial barriers in Stockton that paved the way for others. 

RELATED: The long-lasting impact of California’s first Filipino-American teacher, Flora Arca Mata

Part Two

By the early to mid-1900s, Little Manila in South Stockton became home to one of the largest Filipino populations in the country. There were many firsts for the Stockton area because of the Filipino community from churches, shops, and clubs, according to Terry Torres with the Filipino American National Historical Society

Little Manila used to stretch for several blocks off El Dorado Street to Downtown, but not much remains of the area. Most of the buildings have been torn down as urban development and a highway moved in. 

ABC10 reporter, Ananda Rochita provides an inside look at what used to be Little Manila in Stockton.

RELATED: A look into the rich history of Filipino Americans in Stockton and Little Manila

Part Three

Little Manila Rising, an organization in Stockton, has been empowering future generations to not only remember and reclaim their history but be advocates for today's issues. 

Recent and former students of the organization's program, Little Manila After School Program, discuss the importance of education and advocacy.

RELATED: Little Manila Rising empowering future generations to reclaim Filipino American history

