The legacy of the Filipino American community in Stockton | A three-part series

Learn about the rich history of the Filipino American community in Stockton and how it's being preserved by younger generations today.

The stories below are a collection by ABC10 to help others learn about the rich history of the Filipino American community in Stockton and how it's being preserved by younger generations today.

Mata's son remembers his mom, her commitment to teaching and how the educator broke racial barriers in Stockton that paved the way for others.

Flora Arca Mata was one of the first Filipino-American teachers in California. She was a dedicated educator in the Stockton Unified School District and a trailblazer in the Filipino-American community.

Part Two :

By the early to mid-1900s, Little Manila in South Stockton became home to one of the largest Filipino populations in the country. There were many firsts for the Stockton area because of the Filipino community from churches, shops, and clubs, according to Terry Torres with the Filipino American National Historical Society.

Little Manila used to stretch for several blocks off El Dorado Street to Downtown, but not much remains of the area. Most of the buildings have been torn down as urban development and a highway moved in.