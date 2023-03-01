Lunar New Year celebrations across Northern California | List

For the first time in California state history, Lunar New Year is an official state holiday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Sunday, the new moon will mark Lunar New Year and families will be ushering in the Year of the Rabbit.

This year, Lunar New Year, also largely celebrated in many East and some Southeast Asian countries are being recognized in a special way across California. For the first time in the state's history, Lunar New Year is an official state holiday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill last year declaring Lunar New Year a state holiday, acknowledging the "diversity and cultural significance Asian Americans bring to California." There are plenty of ways you can celebrate across Northern California.

Friday, Jan. 20

Join Asian Resources Inc. (ARI) for their free event to ring in the Lunar New Year! The celebration will include a walk-through of different countries and how their cultures celebrate the Lunar New Year. The event is designed to help bridge the gap between different cultures through education. Cultural attire is highly encouraged and free dental screenings will also be available onsite.

Where: ARI Headquarters, 6270 Elder Creek Rd., Sacramento

When: 6270 Elder Creek Rd., Sacramento

Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 21-22

SCIFA Lunar New Year Celebration

The Sacramento Chinese of IndoChina Friendship Association (SCIFA) will host its Lunar New Year Celebration, which will include a lion dance that starts at 9:30 a.m. and a vegetarian brunch that will start at 10 a.m.

Where: 6117 Elder Creek Rd., Sacramento

When: Jan. 22, 9:30 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 23

Rooftop Macarons, a homemade macarons shop in Elk Grove, is inviting community members to join them for their lion dance to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. The first 100 customers who come out will also receive lucky red envelopes.

Where: 8876 Vintage Park Dr., Suite 101, Sacramento

When: 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

The Sacramento Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce is kicking off its Sip N' Socialize event to celebrate the new year. Attendees can support small businesses while making new connections, all over drinks and appetizers from local eateries. You can register for the event HERE.

Where: SPACES, 1601 R Street (Third Floor), Sacramento

When: 6-8 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 28-29

ACC Senior Services, along with The Creative Space, will be hosting a celebration filled with food trucks, crafters, cultural performances and even cooking demonstrations! Stop by to sample foods and learn about various Asian cultures and how they celebrate the new year. You can even take a tour of ACC Senior Services to learn more about the classes they offer and find opportunities to get involved in the community. The event is free and face masks are required for indoor entry.

Where: ACC Senior Services, 7334 Park City Dr., Sacramento

When: Jan. 28, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

It's that time again for the annual Tết Festival and Carnival! Bring the entire family to enjoy carnival rides, live performances, a beauty pageant, bingo and raffle prizes, as well as plenty of food from various vendors.

Where: 5901 Florin Rd., Sacramento (Old SEARS parking lot)

When: Jan. 28-29, 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.