Meadowview Jazz and R&B Festival returns to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After a more than decade long break, the Jazz Festival at Meadowview Park is coming back.

Jesse Reese, who's from Alabama, has been living in Sacramento's Meadowview neighborhood since the '70s. He's the president of the Meadowview Neighborhood Association which works with the city, businesses, and the community to "enhance the quality of life in Meadowwiew."

"Meadowview is a great place to be," Reese said. "I enjoy being here, staying here, and being able to help this area grow in a positive light."

Reese says the annual Meadowview Jazz and Cultural Festival used to bring 'a positive light' to the community. But it ended years ago. Thousands of people attended the festival each year, including Reese, to enjoy live music, food, and community.

"The festivities was all about getting people out of their homes and being part of the community and showing outside communities that Meadowview does have things to offer," Reese said.

Now, community advocate Berry Accius is helping to bring the festival back at Meadowview Park. He says the festival will come with a 'remix' in comparison to the traditional event.

It will include food, vendors, and live entertainment. The artists line-up includes Mya, RL, Changing Faces, Lyfe Jennings, Pleasure P, Slave, Bobby Valentino, Lakeside, and more.

"The main purpose is to bring back tradition," said Accius. "I think it will also help wipe away the negative stigma that this community gets so often and show that we're moving in the right direction."

The Meadowview Jazz and R&B Festival will be held Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18 at Meadowview Park at 7760 24th Street in Sacramento.