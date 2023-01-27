Mental health resources for Sacramento residents in the wake of Tyre Nichols' death

The Sacramento native died after a traffic stop turned violent in Memphis, Tennessee. Five police officers are charged with Nichols' murder.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tyre Nichols, a 29 year-old-Black man from Memphis, Tennessee died on Jan. 10 after a traffic stop turned violent — the five former police officers are charged with second-degree murder. The death of Nichols, a former Sacramento resident, has impacted the community.

Authorities have publicly released video showing the five Memphis police officers fatally beating Tyre Nichols. Witnessing videos of police brutality and misconduct can be traumatizing.

Below are mental health organizations and individuals serving the Black community in Sacramento.

Safe Black Space

The group offers monthly Safe Black Space Community Healing circles to address racial stress and trauma for people of African ancestry.

A Different Path

A Sacramento-area nonprofit that seeks to educate individuals on topics surrounding mental health and trauma experiences.

African American Mental Health Providers

AAMHP provides a list of providers licensed, registered, and/or certified by the State of California to practice in their discipline.

Alyssa Walls

A marriage and family therapist whose specialty is working one on one with clients.

Angela Hall

A clinical social worker and therapist who specializes in cognitive behavioral therapy, depression, anxiety, and trauma.

Dr. Jazmin Burns

Dr. Burns, a psychologist, started Burns Virtual Psychological Solutions and she specializes in diagnostic evaluations and psychotherapy. This includes therapy services for Autism/ASD, ADHD, trauma, mental health, or immigration/asylum.

Chanin Hardwick

A professional clinical counselor who specializes in trauma, racial identity and transition/transformation.

Dr. Shannon Cooper

A psychologist specializing in psychological/psycho-educational assessment and Solution-Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT).

Dr. Vernessa Roberts

A marriage and family therapist who works with women, young adults, minorities, and couples.

Dr. Kristee Haggins

An African-centered psychologist who facilitates Sacramento's Safe Black Space: Community Healing Circles.

Dr. Anna Hiscox

An art therapist and a marriage and family therapist who provides culturally diverse psychotherapy to children, adolescents, couples, and families.

Destiny Robbins

A clinical social worker who works with individual, couple, and group mental health counseling.

Bryant Howard

A m arriage and family therapist who works with individuals and couples with their relationship issues and mental health needs.

Dr. Pauline Lepierrot

Provides clinical counseling serves; experienced and certified in therapeutic treatment modalities and personality achievement and intelligence tests.





Nailah Kokayi

A clinical social worker who helps people find solutions to their inner conflict.

The ABC10 team will continue to update the list.