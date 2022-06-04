Realities of Gangs | Why do people join?

Disadvantaged youth in underserved communities are more likely to join a gang compared to others with social and financial privileges.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Police are still investigating the mass shooting that happened early Sunday morning in the area of 10th and K Street in downtown Sacramento, leaving six people dead and 12 others hurt.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, evidence in the case indicates that at least five people fired guns, and that an exchange of gunfire took place between at least two groups of men. Police are also blaming gang violence for the shooting.

As police continue to work the case, some people are asking: why would someone get involved in a gang in the first place?

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, some people are pulled or pushed into a gang at a young age.

Some people join a gang for several reasons, including:

Perception of increased reputation and social status

Desire to be with friends or family who are already in a gang

The promise of money

Drugs or excitement

Cultural pride and identification with one's neighborhood

Research from the U.S. Department of Justice also shows some people might get involved in a gang at a young age because of the high levels of crime and violence in their neighborhood. Others join for protection or they simply have no other option.

Gangs tend to emerge most in underserved or overlooked communities. As a result, disadvantaged youth who live in those areas are more likely to join a gang compared to others with social and financial privileges.

According to the latest data from the National Gang Center, U.S. law enforcement agencies report a greater percentage of Hispanic and Black gang members compared to other groups.

The most recent figures provided by law enforcement in 2011 show people involved in U.S. gangs are 46% Hispanic or Latino, 35% African-American or Black, 11% white and 7% other race or ethnicity.

Gangs and gang violence have become increasingly complex, lethal and challenging to prevent over the years in the U.S.

In Sacramento, Mervin Brookins co-founded the Brother 2 Brother mentoring program to help at-risk youth. It's all about gang prevention, gang intervention and providing much-needed resources in Del Paso Heights and other historically marginalized communities.

"Out here, in this area and other areas like it, there are no options," Brookins said. "This neighborhood looks the same today as it did 50 years ago. You do not see any new buildings, anything that represents growth, progress or anything that shows that we care about you. That's our reality."

The City of Sacramento established a grant program in 2016 to help fund community-based organizations in preventing gang violence. Since then, the city has awarded about 5 million in grants to more than 30 organizations, including the Brother 2 Brother organization.

At the end of the final grant cycle for 2019-2020, 20 agencies provided more than 300,000 hours of program services to nearly 3,000 youth and adults for gang and violence prevention and intervention.

Based on the city's evaluation report, the people who participated in the program services were primarily African American (44%) and Hispanic (28%) and at high risk for gang involvement (87%). Program services for the youth focused on life skills, student enrichment, workforce readiness and crisis response.

Even though Sacramento invested in the Brother 2 Brother program, along with other community-based organizations, Brookins wants more funding and support to ensure change throughout the Greater Sacramento region.

"We have the answers," Brookins said. "What we do not have is the long-term commitment to have the resources to implement those answers. We do not know if we will be here next year or the year after. So, how do you plan long-term with short-term money or short-term support?"

WATCH ALSO: