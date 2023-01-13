Ways to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy across Northern California

From educational events for the whole family to annual parades, there are plenty of ways to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Every year on the third Monday of January, we celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. -- an influential civil rights leader and changemaker who strived for progress in racial equity and equality.

Across Northern California, there are plenty of ways you can honor Dr. King, starting on the weekend.

Friday, Jan. 13

Eat, drink and create the night away! Join Escape Velocity and the Sojourner Truth African Heritage Museum for this free, family-friendly art event. You'll be able to create short-term and long-term goals and put your ideas on a vision board. Poster boards, scissors and art supplies will be provided. Feel free to bring your favorite magazines to share with the group as well!

Where: Florin Square Shopping Center, 2251 Florin Rd., Sacramento

When: 6-9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14

Participate in a 1K, 5K or 10K run or walk while also supporting health and wellness programs in the Stockton/San Joaquin area! Presented by NAACP Stockton Branch, there will also be a wellness celebration, which will include blood pressure checks, vision testing, blood sugar testing and vaccines.

Where: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, 2 E. Oak St., Stockton

When: 7:30 a.m. (Check-in and race day registration opens), 8:30 a.m. (Pre-race announcements start), 9 a.m. (Both 5K Run/Walk and 10K Run start), 10:15 a.m. (1K Walk/Run start)

Underground Books is celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday with a story time and activity event for kids! Children ages 5-12 can participate and each child will receive a free book to take home. The event is part of "Let's Read Oak Park," presented by St. HOPE for elementary school-aged children to participate in hands-on activities with cultural themes and interactive book readings. If you're interested, you can register HERE. Space is limited to the first 12 people who sign up.

Where: Underground Books, 2814 35th Street, Sacramento

When: 10-11 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 16

Join Black Lives Matter Sacramento and Allies of Black Lives Matter Sacramento for a community day of service. The Blacker the Berry & Greens Garden was created to bring relief to Sacramento's Black community, especially during inflation. Organizers are now in the process of re-arranging the garden to allow more space to grow more food in the spring.

Where: Blacker the Berry & Greens Garden, 3229 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Sacramento

When: 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

The Vacaville People's Forum, along with the Solano County Black Chamber of Commerce, is hosting its third annual Peace in the Park event. The event will feature a DJ, poetry readings, live music, dancers and presentations from elected and community leaders. There will also be a public reading of the "I Have a Dream" speech.

Where: Andrews Park, E Monte Vista Ave., Vacaville

When: 12-2 p.m.

Come support the relaunch of the North Sacramento/Del Paso Martin Luther King Jr. March! The march will be held at Grant Union High School's main gym at 10 a.m. There will also be a Resource and Business Fair from 11:30 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Where: Grant Union High School, 1400 Grand Ave., Sacramento

When: 8:30 a.m.- 2 p.m.

The March for the Dream, a four-mile march, invites people to put the ideals and values of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. into practice by walking and talking with someone from another background to build authentic bonds. The march will kick off at the Sacramento City College parking lot.

Where: Oak Park Community Center, 3425 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Sacramento



When: Arrive by 7:30 a.m., program begins at 8 a.m.

Join St. Paul Baptist Church for a Martin Luther King Jr. Service. It will be joined by guest speaker Pastor Dr. Alvin C. Bernstine and the Community Choir hosted by the Sacramento Metropolitan Chapter.

Where: St. Paul Baptist Church, 3996 14th Ave., Sacramento

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

'Dream Songs' is a music tribute to the music and songs of Black theatre and movies. Enjoy a show at the Guild Theater by an award-winning cast of performers as they perform scenes from legendary Black theatre and movies. In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the musical will also feature a special Mahalia Jackson tribute performance of "Take My Hand, Precious Lord," which is regarded as Dr. King's favorite song. You can find out more and buy tickets HERE.

Where: Sacramento Guild Theater, 2828 35th St., Sacramento

When: 3-6 p.m.