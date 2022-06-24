Sacramento Native Americans explain what is the 'Two Spirt' Community? | Race and Culture

According to IHS, the term "Two-Spirit" does not simply mean someone who is a Native American/Alaska Native is gay.

However, also happening in the 90s was the rise of the term "Two-Spirit" in the Native American community throughout the Americas.

June is widely known as LGBTQ+ Pride Month, a celebration of visibility, equality, and self-affirmation for the queer community. It was officially designated as Pride Month when former President Bill Clinton issued a formal proclamation on June 11, 1999, recognizing it as “Gay & Lesbian Pride Month.”

Rambeau said the term was created in 1990 by an elder by the name of Myra Laramie at the third annual international LGBT Native American gathering.

“Two-Spirit is a person that identifies as having both a masculine and feminine spirit," said Virgil Rambeau, an associate clinical social worker and one of the facilitators for the Two-Spirit Talking Circle at the Sacramento Native American Health Center (SNAHC). "It is a way for indigenous people throughout Turtle Island or North America to describe their sexual gender and spiritual identity."

"Rather than coming out to the world, I had to come into myself and just really look inwards," Luna said.

"I never really heard the term before, never really understood. My family never really, really looked into that aspect of Two-Spirit, you know what actually it meant. And it wasn't until I moved away, and I went to college, and I started engaging with other folks who are native as well. You also identify as LGBTQIA plus, you know, in that community, where I really started to look into what Two-Spirit actually meant," Luna said.

Luna, whose family is from the Arizona/New Mexico area, says he didn't identify as Two-Spirit until later on in life.

"Well, as a young person who also identifies as Two-Spirit, the Two-Spirit community (is) just, it's just something very powerful and something very beautiful," said Manuel “Manny” Luna, community health program manager for SNAHC.

Two-Spirit and LGBTQI+ community :

“A lot of times we aren't really looked at, you know, in a lot of different LGBTQIA+ community spaces," said Luna when asked about how the Two-Spirit community is incorporated with the LGBTQI+ community.

This led to the topic of why SNAHC started and continued to run its Two-Spirit Talking Circle.

"The fact that we had this space that we're able to gather together and be with other Two-Spirit folks, or maybe even natives who just identify with the LGBTQI+ community, you know, and also just wanting to dabble in and see okay, what does Two-Spirit actually mean, you know, and how does that relate to my tribal traditions is just something so powerful and really heartwarming to see," Luna said.

So can a person be both a part of the LGBTQI+ community and be "Two-Spirit"?