Sacramento nonprofit hosting art event to highlight Chicano culture

The Vida de Oro Foundation says the works of Chicano artists have largely been ignored. It's now making sure they're included in the fabric of our community.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A local nonprofit organization is highlighting Chicano art by featuring works from local Chicano artists.

It's a part of The Vida de Oro Foundation's Second Saturday event, which will kick off on April 9. Mina Perez, the director and CEO of the organization, said this will mark the organization's first Second Saturday event this year after the event was shut down because of the pandemic.

Perez said two artists of Mexican heritage will be sharing their artwork and collections to view and sell. She said Chicano artists have been around for a while, but they've been forgotten and shunned by other organizations and galleries.

"(Other organizations) don't feel (these artists) are up to the pristine fine arts, but it's our culture and it's what we've evolved to," Perez said. "We want to make sure they are always included in the fabric of our community."

Perez said the event is also about empowering elders to take part in the art scene.

"A lot of our Chicano artists are elders that first started back in the 60s," she said.

Antonia Lopez is one of the artists who will be showcasing her work. She said her grandmother taught her the traditional art of making Ojos de Dios, or "Eyes of God." The art form originated from Huichol Indians and is believed to be at least 2,000 years old. Lopez said the traditional art has cultural significance.

"No matter where it came from, it's usually thought to bring protection. It's a shield and a wish for those who receive it to be inspired to be the best that they can be," Lopez said.

It's an art form that's made up of two sticks that are woven together in the center with yarn. The colors used help depict the message of the artwork.

Perez said it's largely been forgotten, especially among younger people. She hopes this upcoming event will change that.

"We want to teach and give and influence the next generation to give them what we've learned along the way through our pain, our tears and our successes," Perez said.

"I think Vida de Oro can connect us to our roots... to those ancestral talents and inspiration so we can make it contemporary," Lopez said.

The event will be on Saturday, April 9 from 5 to 9 p.m. at 1324 Arden Way.

WATCH ALSO: