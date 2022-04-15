Sacramento nonprofit helping refugee children celebrate Ramadan | Race and Culture

Hundreds of refugee children are celebrating Eid for the first time in Sacramento, according to the Refugee Enrichment and Development Association.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A local nonprofit is making sure families have a memorable Ramadan this year, one toy at a time.

Refugee Enrichment and Development Association (REDA) is holding a toy drive to help refugee children in Sacramento celebrate Eid al-Fitr. The holiday marks the end of the holy month of fasting and this year, it falls on May 2.

Dale Hamad, a board member for REDA, said this event will be focused on the hundreds of refugee children in Sacramento who will be celebrating the holiday for the first time in the U.S.

"Many children brought with them whatever they have, which probably didn't include toys, and maybe they didn't have toys because they came from a country that was torn by warfare," Hamad said.

Hamad said she hopes the event will help those children find some comfort in a new space after they were forced to leave everything they knew behind.

"I think the toy drive, symbolically, is a way for us to reach out and make them feel that they're experiencing something of what they've left behind- that this isn't a totally alien and new environment," Hamad said.

REDA offers a variety of services for refugees, including job placement assistance and interpretation services. The organization is also focused on meeting mental health needs. Hamad said one way to do that is by encouraging inclusion.

"As human beings, our first memories are so significant. And in the memory of ourselves as children, if our first Eid in America stands out as being something spectacular, that kind of sets the foundation for a continued positive experience becoming an American resident and American citizen."

Right now, the organization is hoping to serve up to 400 families through the event. Children will receive the toys on May 2.

If you would like to participate and donate toys to families, you can fill out the form HERE.