Events across Sacramento region to ring in the Lunar New Year | Race and Culture

There are plenty of ways you can usher in the Year of the Tiger.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — New Year's celebrations may have ended weeks ago for many families in America, but for those who celebrate the Lunar New Year, festivities are just around the corner.

Starting this weekend, you may hear firecrackers and see stacks of red envelopes and lanterns, all meant to mark the start of the Year of the Tiger.

The Lunar New Year, just like the name suggests, is based on the lunar calendar and begins with the first new moon and ends on the first full moon. It's celebrated in many east and some southeast Asian countries. This year, the Lunar New Year starts on Feb. 1, 2022.

There are plenty of ways you can join in on the festivities across the Sacramento region!

January 29

Lunar New Year Pop-Up

Enjoy some delicious Asian dishes and baked goods while shopping for local handmade products. The event is free to the public and pet friendly. Face masks will be required at all times, regardless of vaccination status.

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The Creative Space (1525 U St., Sacramento)

You can find more information HERE.

January 29

ARI Lunar New Year Celebration

Watch a traditional lion dance and enjoy celebrations with the whole family. Kids who attend will receive gifts.

11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Asian Resources, Inc. Headquarters (6270 Elder Creek Road, Sacramento)

You can find more information HERE.

January 29

Lunar New Year Celebration

Join Vice Mayor Darren Suen and councilmember Stephanie Nguyen in welcoming the Lunar New Year. Feed the lion during the lion dance to bring good luck for the year. There will be limited giveaways and masks and hand sanitizer will be provided.

1- 2:30 p.m.

The Preserve at District56 (8230 Civic Center Dr., Elk Grove)

You can find more information HERE.

February 5-6

Tết (Vietnamese Lunar New Year) Celebration

Experience the traditional dragon dance, hear firecrackers and watch a teen talent show. The event is free to the public.

Sears parking lot (5901 Florin Road, Sacramento)

You can find more information HERE.

February 6

2022 Lunar New Year Celebration

Natomas Charter School's Performing and Fine Arts Academy will perform with fan dancing and cultural expressions. The performance will also feature special guests from the Blackrock Dance Company. Everyone over the age of two will be required to wear masks.

Starts at 11 a.m.

Natomas Charter School (4600 Blackrock Dr., Sacramento)

$5 to attend

You can find more information HERE.

February 12

Japantown Lunar New Year Festival

Join My Sister's House Treasures for entertainment and craft tables, all while learning more about the nonprofit organization and other local businesses.

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

My Sister's House Treasures (2223 10th St., Sacramento)

You can find more information HERE.

February 12

Chinese New Year Celebration

Join the Chinese New Year Culture Association (CNYCA) virtually for the 25th anniversary of its annual celebration. Learn about and support local organizations and vendors through the event.

7 - 9 p.m.

Via Zoom (email grace.liu@jsscc.org)

You can find more information HERE.

Know of any community events the ABC10 Race and Culture team should know about? Send suggestions to Sabrina Sanchez, ssanchez1@abc10.com.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9