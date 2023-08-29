Community organizations help collect Spanish-language books for students starting school

New and used books will be accepted until September 9, 2023.

SACRAMENTO, California — Growing up bilingual, Anna Gonzalez-Cifuentes said Spanish-language books weren't easy to come by. But with a growing number of children’s books in Spanish now, she is helping students access the books she didn't have when she was younger.

As schools return to session across the Sacramento region, Gonzalez-Cifuentes is volunteering with several community organizations who are hosting a back-to-school book drive, specifically to collect Spanish-language books.

"It comes full circle, it feels really good to be a part of this because I feel I can give back to the community," said Gonzalez-Cifuentes.

The donations will go to D.W. Babcock School in North Sacramento. The elementary school is seeing "an uptick in enrollment for Spanish speakers" and has an increased need for in-language books for their students, according to a Facebook event by Chicas Latinas de Sacramento, a non-profit dedicated to community support and volunteering.

The Kiwanis Club and Chicas Latinas de Sacramento are partnering on this literacy project. From children's books to young adult novels, they are hoping to collect 150 new or used books for all reading levels.

“It’s so exciting to see all these authors who have now come out with their books specifically for students and kids of color, which now represents them," said Anna Gonzalez-Cifuentes.

The deadline to donate Spanish-language books is Sept. 9. Drop-off locations are in downtown Sacramento at CASA de ESPAÑOL and Kulture. If you need some ideas, the organizations have created a Amazon wish list.

