3 roads in Placer County to have names changed to take out a derogatory term

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Following a vote from the Placer County Board of Supervisors, the names of three roads in the county will be changing soon to take out a derogatory term towards Native American women.

Following the vote Tuesday, the following changes will be made:

Squaw Valley Road will be changed to Olympic Valley Road

Squaw Peak Road will be changed to Shirley Canyon Road

Squaw Peak Way will be changed to Marmot Way

The change comes months after Palisades Tahoe made a change to its former name. Squaw Valley Ski resort renamed itself Palisades Tahoe to "capture the unique spirit," according to its news release in late 2021. The resort also changed its logo to an eagle overlooking mountains.

Palisades Tahoe came under fire for using "squaw," a derogatory term used to refer to women in the Native American community.

"Over the years, more and more has been learned about the word 'squaw.' It has been the subject of extensive research and discussion. There is now insurmountable evidence, dating back to the early 1800s, that the word “squaw” has long been used as a derogatory and dehumanizing reference to a Native American woman," wrote Palisades Tahoe on its website.

The move for the name change also follows U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in November 2021 formally declare “squaw” a derogatory term and say she is taking steps to remove it from federal government use and to replace other derogatory place names.

"Our nation’s lands and waters should be places to celebrate the outdoors and our shared cultural heritage — not to perpetuate the legacies of oppression,” Haaland said in a statement. “Today’s actions will accelerate an important process to reconcile derogatory place names and mark a significant step in honoring the ancestors who have stewarded our lands since time immemorial.”

According to a memorandum from the county on the name change, it is expected to cost the county about $28,000 to make it happen. To read the full memorandum, including background, click HERE.