'It was really challenging' | Protecting mental health in LGBTQIA+ communities

A national survey from The Trevor Project shows 41% of LGBTQ youth considered attempting suicide in the past year.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As a therapist, Natalie Delfin works to protect the mental health of all, especially people in LGBTQIA+ communities.

For her, it's a personal decision. She says in the past, she struggled with mental health.

"When I was looking for therapeutic services, it was really challenging," said Delfin. "I struggled with depression and anxiety, pretty significantly, throughout my life. And, I also have a history of trauma."

Delfin is a queer femme of Mexican descent. While growing up in the Greater Sacramento region, she says she saw a lack of representation in the mental health field — something she wanted to change.

Now, as an adult, Delfin provides a list of mental health services at Love Heal Grow in Sacramento's Midtown neighborhood.

"I provide services with anxiety and depression," said Delfin. "And, I work with folks that are struggling with trauma and life transitions."

According to GLAAD, a non-profit organization focused on LGBTQ advocacy and cultural change, LGBTQ+ people experience alarmingly high rates of mental health challenges, largely due to stigma, discrimination and bias in all of its forms.

A national survey from The Trevor Project shows 41% of LGBTQ youth considered attempting suicide in the past year. The report also shows 67% reported experiencing anxiety and 54% reported experiencing depression.

The report also explains that even though 56% of LGBTQ young people in the U.S. wanted mental health care in the past year, they were not able to get it. That's mainly due to fear, affordability and lack of access to mental health services.

The Sacramento LGBT Community Center " is on a mission "to create a region where LGBTQ+ people thrive.

That includes supporting the health and wellness of the most marginalized, advocating for equality and justice, and working to build a culturally rich LGBTQ+ community.

"Pride Month is declared once evey year, but the needs of our community are year-round," said David Heitstuman, CEO, LGBT Community Center. "There are a lot of people that are still in need. We are all suffering in society after these last several tumultuous years. We've suffered through COVID, political unrest, attacks against LGBTQ people, increase in hate crimes and racial injustices."

The center offers free counseling and community support groups. That includes Coming Out Support, Golden Grounds LGBTQ Elders, In the Know: Queer People of Color (QPOC), Transgender Support, Twenty-Somethings, Pansexual Pancake Breakfast, and so much more. The center also provides free individual counseling for LGBTQ+ victims of crime.

"In order to be an accomplice and strong ally in this work, we need people to speak up, make donations, volunteer and be part of changing the world," said Heitstuman.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, help is available! Call or text the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. It's free, confidential, and open anytime. The Human Rights Campaign also offers a list of mental health resources , inclusive and supportive of LGBTQ communities. That includes:

LGBTQ+ Crisis/Suicide Prevention Hotlines

