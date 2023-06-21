Railroad exhibits honors contributions of Chinese Californians to state

The California State Railroad Museum and Foundation dedicated the Chinese Railroad workers' experience exhibit to Dr. Herbert K. Yee.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A special recognition was held honoring Chinese Californians' contributions to the state and to the local man who helped bring the exhibit to life.

"He always said, if the Chinese could build the Great Wall of China, certainly they could build the railroad," said David Yee, commissioner for the California Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs.

The California State Railroad Museum and Foundation dedicated the Chinese Railroad workers' experience exhibit to Dr. Herbert K. Yee. A boulder and plaque celebrate the civic leader and philanthropist who helped lead the effort to bring the museum in Old Sacramento to fruition.

Yee's grandson said his commitment to history and the community ran deep.

"He always felt that history particularly Asian American history should be taught," said Yee.

Yee was also instrumental in making sure the museum includes the story of the Chinese workers who helped transform American history.

Though they had been marginalized, the Chinese workers were more than a nameless group of laborers -- they played a critical role in linking the nation.

"It is quite the marvel that we have this right in our backyard," said Mary Liu, Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs national president.

The Chinese railroad workers' experience tells the story of the Chinese workers who built the western portion of our country's first transcontinental railroad. A dedicated museum docent said she was captivated by this history and is eager to share it with visitors.

"The more you learn, the more you don't think you know enough," said Vicki Beaton. "They changed everything. In fact, they changed a lot of people's lives."

The Central Pacific Railroad needed a large workforce to meet the challenge of building a railroad over the Sierra Nevada. They built it with hand tools and with Chinese workers making up 90% of the labor force.

"It's difficult, it's tough, and it's a true test of their spirit and doing their job and building the foundation for prosperity that we appreciate and enjoy nowadays," said Alvin Cheung, president and CEO of California Northstate University.

