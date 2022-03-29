2 students identified in writing racist slur on high school hallway

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the security camera footage shows the students writing the N-word on a hallway at Rosemont High School.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says it has determined that two Rosemont High School students are responsible for the racist vandalism recently found written on a wall.

According to the sheriff's office, on March 22, at around 5:14 p.m., school officials at Rosemont High School in the Sacramento City Unified School District reported that they had found the "N-word" written in pencil on the wall of a hallway building.

The Sheriff's office says security footage obtained by school officials shows two Black females clearly writing on the wall.

In a statement, the Sheriff's office said the pencil graffiti resulted in minimal physical damage to the wall and it is consulting with the District Attorney's Office if there should pursue criminal charges.

Last week the school district's superintendent addressed the incident.

"Sac City Unified does not take any incident of racism lightly, and that is why we are widely sharing that another act of disgraceful racist graffiti has taken place in our schools," Sacramento City Unified School District Superintendent Jorge Aguliar said. "As a community, we need to loudly condemn this hateful act. Racist incidents will not be tolerated in our schools."

Other Incidents

Sacramento City Unified continues to face race-related incidents. In February 2022, district leaders say, a student wrote the word 'colored' above a water fountain at McClatchy High School.

In March 2022, SCUSD reported that two 14-year old high school students were responsible for spray-painting racial slurs and images, including the 'N-word,' 'KKK,' and 'swastikas,' on the campus of Abraham Lincoln Elementary. It happened in February, during President's Day weekend.

SCUSD is also still investigating after someone spray-painted the 'N-word' five times at West Campus High School in November 2021.

In another case, SCUSD suspended, with plans to terminate, a middle school Spanish teacher who used the 'N-word' in a class with 7th graders during a lecture. The incident happened at Kit Carson International Academy in June 2021.

