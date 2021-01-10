Sac State hosts education fair for Spanish-speaking students, families

The free event offers information in both Spanish and English on how to navigate higher education in California with 15 workshops.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento State's 9th annual Feria de Educación college education fair for Spanish-speaking students and families has returned in a virtual format, an important outreach event for the school where 30% of students identify as Latinx.

The free community event offers information in Spanish and English about how to navigate higher education in California, including 15 workshops on topics from financial aid to applications, and tips on how to get into college.

Viridiana Diaz, the University’s associate vice president for Strategic Student Support Programs, said the fair aligns perfectly with the challenge of getting more and more Latinx students to go to college.

"The earlier we plant the seed, the better it is because students will begin to make the right choices so they can be competitive to go straight into a university or college," Diaz said.

A September report by the Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce outlined the educational gap between Hispanic and non-Hispanic students. According to the report, just 17% of the regional Hispanic population has at least a bachelor's degree.

Priscila Morales, a second-year Sacramento State student, is volunteering to put the program on. Being from a small town in Colusa County, Morale's parents worked hard in the agriculture industry.

"They weren't taught, of course, how to fill out certain papers or certain forms, so you are set to a certain disadvantage," Morales said. "Sometimes it was a disadvantage for me compared to my peers in my classroom."

Morales wishes her family had been aware of the resources made available through the educational fair, but now she's passing on what she's learned.

"This program has definitely helped me better myself and educate myself more and help the future generation," Morales said.