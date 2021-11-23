How to help Sacramento's Afghan refugee population

Sacramento has one of the largest, if not the largest, population of Afghan refugees in the United States, and that number could be growing. Here's how to help them.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento has one of the largest, if not the largest, the population of Afghan refugees in the United States, and that number could be growing.

If you'd like to help and/or contribute your time/money, here are some resources and organizations:

One Coat | One Afghan

This coat drive is put on by advocate Toba Adina-Jao. It has a goal of collecting 7,000 new coats for Afghan refugees that are currently being housed at AFB Holloman and Fort Bliss Air Force Bases in New Mexico. They're in need of new coats for children, women and men.

The deadline is Nov. 30. It's worth noting used coats are not accepted as the bases cannot properly sanitize them. Those interested can mail a coat order online or drop them off in person. The drop-off locations are:

If you have questions you can reach out to Adina-Jao at ta6321@yahoo.com.

Opening Doors, Inc.

Opening Doors, Inc. is a non-profit organization that has a number of resources including pro bono immigration legal services, refugee programs like resettlement and case management, as well as economic prosperity programs that help with career and business consulting services and loans.

The organization offers opportunities for volunteers as well as accept "welcoming kits" for recently arrived refugees that help families with essentials. Click here to learn more about both opportunities, as well as a list of drop-off welcome kit days.

The Council of American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

This non-profit, grassroots civil rights and advocacy organization is America's largest Muslim civil liberties organization, with affiliate offices nationwide — including in Sacramento.

The organization provides legal services and advocates on behalf of Muslims and others who have experienced religious discrimination, defamation or hate crimes as well as organizes advocacy efforts on issues related to Islam and Muslims. The Sacramento and Central Valley chapter told ABC10 they took on immigration services following the great increase and demand amidst the onset of refugees in our area.

World Relief Sacramento

This Christian humanitarian organization's mission is to empower "the local church to serve the most vulnerable." They said they aim to tackle the world's greatest problems with holistic, locally-driven solutions that lead to lasting change. For more information on donating your time or money, click here.

Welcome.US

This is a nationwide movement of more than 250 front-line and local organizations, leaders and businesses joined together to help aid Afghan refugees in an effort to welcome and support them as they build new lives in communities across America. Click here for more information.

Have other resources you'd like to share? Email Reporter Andie Judson at ajudson@abc10.com or contact her on Facebook or Twitter.