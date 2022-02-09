Sacramento leaders speak out against recent antisemitic vandalism found near colleges

A Sacramento State student reported finding a swastika on a classroom wall Thursday morning. On Friday, an employee reported a swastika near the university.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento leaders discussed recent incidents of antisemitic vandalism that was found recently near local college campuses.

Various people including Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, Sacramento State University President Robert Nelsen, President of the Jewish Federation of the Sacramento Region Bruce Pomer and CEO of the Sacramento Regional Family Justice Center Faith Whitmore spoke at Sacramento State University Friday morning.

According to Nelsen, a Sacramento State student reported finding a swastika on a classroom wall Thursday morning. On Friday, an employee reported a swastika on J Street near the entrance to the campus.

School officials say they are working to remove the offensive images from the campus.

"While I do not believe that the two instances are related, the appearance of these symbols on and near our campus is a reminder that we must consistently and proactively stand against antisemitism, white supremacy, and all other forms of hate on our campus, in our region, and in our nation," Nelsen wrote in a statement.

Sacramento State officials encourage students who see any symbol of hate or concerning images or language on campus to report it using their anti-bias reporting tool.

The university says because of these repeated incidents, they are going to work on changing how they will respond to antisemitic vandalism on their campus.

"In consultation with Inclusive Excellence, we are crafting a new goal in our Antiracism and Inclusion Campus Action Plan which will codify how we will respond to this type of defacement," Nelsen says. "We will also be instituting regular walk-throughs of all campus property by administrators to ensure our environment reflects our culture of care."

UC Davis antisemitic banner

Four men were recently accused of hanging an antisemitic banner over Highway 113 bicycle overpass, according to a statement from the UC Davis Chancellor.

Chancellor Gary S. May said Sunday that according to a report, a similar incident happened last weekend too. The chancellor said campus police have determined the incident is a concern to the campus community.

"We are sickened that anyone would invest any time in such cowardly acts of hate and intimidation. They have no place here. We encourage our community to stand against antisemitism and racism," May wrote in a statement.

Campus update from President Robert S. Nelsen: On Thursday, Sept. 1, a student reported finding a swastika on a... Posted by Sacramento State on Friday, September 2, 2022

Read more from ABC10:

Watch more from ABC10: UC Davis investigating holocaust denialism, hate speech aimed at Jewish community