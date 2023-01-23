Northern California leaders call for change over Monterey Park shooting

Elected officials in the Sacramento area say the mass shooting that left 11 people dead in Monterey Park has them grieving and calling for change.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Elected officials across California say they are grieving the 11 lost in the Monterey Park shooting over Lunar New Year weekend and are also calling for more legislation to address mass shootings.

"This is systemic only to American society and culture, and we must stand out against this," State Assembly member Evan Low told ABC10.

Lowe is also the California Asian American Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus chair and held a vigil Monday with fellow caucus members on the steps of the Capitol.

Some legislators said they'd like to see more stringent background checks and greater enforcement of red flag laws.

The callouts came in the wake of the Monterey Park shooting, but also coincided with another act of gun violence in Half Moon Bay. Authorities said a gunman killed 7 people and wounded another Monday afternoon.

Northern California leaders call for action

U.S. Congresswoman Doris Matsui represents Sacramento south of the American River along with Elk Grove and Galt. She said Sunday she awoke to the news of the Monterey Park shooting.

"Lunar New Year is supposed to be a time of celebration and joy for the AAPI community, but instead we find ourselves mourning the lives of 10 innocent people. We must come together to reach out, embrace the Monterey Park community and ensure that we support them in this time of sadness and despair," Matsui said.

She also said she won't stop advocating for change until more life-saving legislation can be signed into law.

"We can and must find every avenue to save lives," she said.

California State Assembly Member Stephanie Nguyen released a statement expressing sympathies and condolences to the victims' families in Monterey Park Sunday.

"This horrific attack comes on a day where millions of Asian American Pacific Islanders across the nation celebrate the new Lunar New Year. This tragedy should serve as a reminder that we must remain vigilant and stand united as Californians and Americans against those who try to inflict harm on our communities," she said. "I am beyond saddened that yet, again, another senseless shooting has been inflicted on my community and I stand unequivocally in solidarity with the people of Monterey Park and the entire AAPI.”

Sacramento Mayor Pro Tem Mai Vang said Sunday we can't address mass shootings in this country without addressing toxic masculinity and gender-based gun violence.

Mass shootings are done exclusively by men, she said.

"Incredibly heartbroken on this Lunar New Year's Day. Our families should be able to celebrate and be in space with community without living in fear," she said. "Sending my condolences, love and healing to the Monterey Park community, families of the victims, and those injured.

Sacramento Councilmember Lisa Kaplan said she learned about the latest mass shooting in Half Moon Bay while mourning the loss of the Monterey Park victims.

"Two mass murders in less than 48 hours, no amount of prayers will change the behavior of these men or future men who commit these mass shooting," she said. "I am angry because the root of these mass shooting are men with women issues. We need #gunreformnow #guncontrolnow - because we have problem with men who want to control women but can’t so they use guns."

Governor Gavin Newsom said he was briefed on the shooting while meeting with victims of a different mass shooting Monday.

"At the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay. Tragedy upon tragedy," he said.

The governor's office said people should be able to live without fear in their daily lives.

San Francisco Representative Nancy Pelosi called for an end to "senseless gun violence."

"We continue to pray for the families and neighbors impacted by tragedy in California and our country, and we are grateful to all of our first responders," she said.

