Sacramento LGBT Community Center hosts 'You Betta Work' Career Fair

The Sacramento LGBT community center hosted their annual "You Betta Work" job and resource fair today with over 30 organizations represented.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento LGBT Community Center Economic Justice Program hosted its third annual free "You Betta Work" LGBTQ+ affirming career and resource fair Thursday.

With over 30 organizations and companies represented and over 300 applicants, the Sacramento LGBT Community Center creates a safe space for members within the community to take on various career opportunities and make connections that will better their future.

"It continues to grow," said Tim Johnson, chief development and external affairs officer at the Sacramento LGBT Community Center. "The individuals coming today to look for work are largely marginalized in many cases throughout their lives. We are a safe space for them to come and look for employment. Not only employment, but housing and other things as well."

The Sacramento LGBT Community Center hosts the "You Betta Work" fair four times a year on top of many other programs and partnerships.

The Economic Justice Program aims to connect LGBTQ+ jobseekers to equitable employment in the Sacramento Region by offering services such as taking a free professional headshot and being in a space where they can network and see who’s hiring in the area.

"It's an opportunity to provide people in our community access to equitable jobs that are offered within the Sacramento region," said Simone Thomas, deputy chief program officer at the Sacramento LGBT Community Center. "I think it's really important. It shows the progression of Sacramento and how we have grown as a city and how we're able to really come together for such amazing events."

The Sacramento LGBT Community Center will be hosting the next "You Betta Work" fair in July. For more information, you can visit their website at www.SacCenter.org.

The “You Betta Work” Fair has begun! Come on down between now until 3 p.m. to meet employers, get resume tips, and take free headshots!! Posted by The Sacramento LGBT Community Center on Thursday, March 23, 2023