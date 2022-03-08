'People need it' | Sacramento nonprofit providing free therapy sessions during March

People can schedule up to three free therapy sessions, all by submitting a form.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento-area nonprofit is fighting mental health stigma, one free therapy session at a time.

During the month of March, A Different Path, a Black women-led nonprofit, is offering up to three free, 45 minute sessions to those who sign up, according to its Facebook page.

Ahisha Lewis, the founding director of the organization, said she hopes the zero-cost sessions will encourage more people to seek support for their mental health needs.

"People need it," Lewis said in a Facebook video. "And most people can't or won't do it because of the stigmas in our community."

A Different Path serves to educate people on topics surrounding mental health, addiction and trauma experiences that impact low-income and underprivileged populations that are currently or possibly at risk, according to its page. Staff members also work closely with partners to make sure South Sacramento in particular has the resources for its community.

"I've been doing this for a long time in the field and I'm pleased to say that I worked with some really dope people and saw them come into their newness of their selves," Lewis said.

If you're interested, you can fill out a Google form that requires basic information, such as your name and phone number. You will then be able to schedule your first session.

The therapy sessions will be provided through March 31. A Different Path also provides other services such as life coaching, which covers topics such as relationships, financial awareness, parenting and legal matters.