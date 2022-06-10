Where to eat in Sacramento after the Aftershock Festival

Discovery Park is right across from long-standing neighborhoods that are home to vibrant and diverse eateries you won't want to overlook.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The largest rock and heavy metal festival in the western U.S. continues this weekend as thousands of music lovers fill up Discovery Park. Fans attending Aftershock will be looking forward to headliners including Kiss, My Chemical Romance and Muse.

This weekend is also an opportunity for festival goers from near and far to indulge in the diverse culinary experiences Sacramento has to offer.

Fewer than five miles away from Discovery Park are some of Sacramento's hidden treasures, including the Northgate and Gardenland neighborhoods, with rich history and diversity, also reflected in their local eateries. Here are just some of them you can visit:

Gumbo King

If you're looking for some good soul food, look no further! Gumbo King, open until midnight on Thursdays-Sundays and open from 12-9 p.m. on Wednesdays, offers everything from southern fried chicken to lobster and shrimp dishes. But of course, it's recommended you try their specialty gumbo!

Location: 2201 Northgate Blvd. Ste. F, Sacramento

Saigon Corner

If you're wanting something quick to munch on on your way to the festival, try Saigon Corner! They specialize in popular Vietnamese dishes, including spring rolls and bánh mì sandwiches both fresh and savory. There's plenty of vegetarian options, too. You can even find some popular Asian snacks to take along with you. They're open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

1589 West El Camino Ave., Sacramento

Mezcal Grill

Mezcal Grill opened in 2009 in South Natomas and offers Mexican food with an emphasis on the "influences from the Mayans, the Aztecs and other Pre-Hispanic cultures," according to its website. You can find dishes reflecting the diversities of Mexico's 32 states, bringing you flavors from the states of Veracruz and Sinaloa, techniques from the states of Jalisco and Guanajuato, and carnitas the way they're done in Michoacán. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Tuesdays through Thursdays. They're open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays and Mondays.

Location: 1620 West El Camino Ave. Ste. 172, Sacramento

Algo Bueno

Family-owned and operated, Algo Bueno is run by a husband and wife duo and offers authentic Mexican food. Just check out the restaurant's Instagram page and drool over all the photos of their tacos, birrias and micheladas! You can also find them at various pop-ups throughout the year. They're open Tuesdays-Thursdays from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: 2990 Northgate Blvd., Sacramento

Hot off the Griddle

If you're looking for a great breakfast option to start your day off just right, Hot Off The Griddle may be a great option for you! It's a family-owned restaurant that first opened in 2017 and offers country comfort foods. You can buy anything from classic scrambles and omelets to burgers and sandwiches. They're open every day from 7 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Location: 1583 W El Camino Ave. Ste. 103, Sacramento

La Flor de Michoacán

La Flor de Michoacán, open every day from 11 a.m.- 9:30 p.m., serves authentic Mexican and Salvadoran food, including the crowd favorite pupusas. The only catch: they're cash-only, so make sure to stop by an ATM!

Location: 2339 Northgate Blvd., Sacramento

New Blue Sky Chinese Restaurant

For some authentic Chinese food, you can't go wrong with New Blue Sky Chinese Restaurant. David Lau, the head chef, is an award-winning chef from China and has created Chinese dishes for more than 20 years in China and in the U.S., according to the restaurant's website. They're open from 11 a.m.- 9:30 p.m. from Wednesdays-Mondays and closed on Tuesdays.

Location: 1500 W El Camino Ave. Ste. 8, Sacramento

