'I feel sad' | The consequences of school closures

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento City Unified School District closed all schools on Wednesday due to a districtwide teacher's strike. The school district serves more than 40,000 students on 75 campuses.

When schools close, everyone is impacted. The social and economic hit, however, is more severe for the most vulnerable and marginalized students and their families.

School closures also increase inequalities and exacerbate pre-existing disparities in the education system. That's according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), an agency that seeks to build peace through international cooperation in education, sciences, and culture.

As a single mother, Natasha Russell works two jobs to help care for her children. Both children, Mya and Jaliya, attend New Joseph Bonnheim Elementary in Sacramento. Russell, ironically, scheduled time off work a month earlier on the same date of the teacher's strike.

"People probably had to call out of work today," said Russell . "I'm blessed that I actually took the day off a month ago. Now, I'm able to be home with my kids. But, if I didn't do that, I would've had to call out of work. I would not have been able to have people to watch my kids, just on the fly like that."

The COVID-19 pandemic already disrupted all aspects of public education in California. That includes school enrollment, attendance, assessment scores, student and family engagement, and student learning. Now, Russell is worried the teacher's strike will widen the student achievement gap, especially for her children.

"The striking is not helping," Russell said. "It's putting them more behind. They are not learning. So, it's going to be hard for them to be at the level standard at the end of the year, when they're supposed to go to the next grade."

As a parent, Russell had to explain the teacher's strike and school closures to her children. While educators with Sac City Unified strike, Russell 's children, along with other students, are facing social isolation.

"I feel sad," Mya said. "I don't get to play with my friends. The teachers should not do the strike so that all kids can go back to school and learn. I think school is important so you can learn and be very smart."

For Russell, and other working parents in underserved communities, one of the main consequences of a school closure is the economic impact due to wage or work loss. If school remains closed, Russell plans to lean on others for help in childcare.

"We still need to be able to go to work," she said. "It could be hard when you miss a day at work and you don't have paid leave. It could be hard because then you're trying to find another day to make up the hours. We still have bills."

In an effort to make sure students have access to healthy meals during the strike, SCUSD Nutrition Services Department offered grab-and-go meals for students. Meals were made available at several community locations, including Shiloh Baptist Church in the Oak Park neighborhood.

Russell visited the grab-and-go site to make sure her children had food to eat. If schools remain closed, she will be counting on the district to provide more grab-and-go meals.

